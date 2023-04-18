Rishi Sunak latest news: Nothing 'sinister' about PM's standards investigation, minister says

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured waving as he delivered a speech in central London yesterday - Kirsty Wigglesworth /AP

There is nothing "sinister" about the standards investigation into Rishi Sunak, a minister has said.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said he believed "no one really doubts Rishi’s integrity and ethics" after the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards announced an investigation into the Prime Minister over a possible failure to declare an interest.

Mr Philp told GB News: "Obviously he will work with the standards commissioner to clear up any questions that are outstanding. But I don’t think there’s anything sinister here, he has made his ministerial declaration."

The investigation relates to shares Akshata Murty, Mr Sunak’s wife, holds in the firm Koru Kids which was boosted by childcare announcements in the Budget, and whether Mr Sunak properly declared the interest.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will clarify how the matter was declared as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.

A No10 spokesman said: "We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest."

08:00 AM

07:55 AM

