Rishi Sunak latest news: Minister defends Suella Braverman as leak details emerge

Dominic Penna
·7 min read
Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, was the subject of fresh claims about leaking overnight - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, was the subject of fresh claims about leaking overnight - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Therese Coffey has defended Suella Braverman after fresh reports emerged late last night around the leak which initially forced her out of the Home Office.

Ms Braverman was reappointed as Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak on Tuesday having resigned the previous week for using a personal email address to send an official document.

The Sun reported claims overnight Ms Braverman leaked Liz Truss's plans to cut Britain's deficit by £14billion with a new 'Growth Visa' amid clashes with Ms Truss over migration policy, the Sun reported overnight.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Coffey said: "The Home Secretary recognised that she had breached the ministerial code last week and clearly the Prime Minister has had a chance to go through this and satisfied himself such that he reappointed Suella to be the Home Secretary.

"There are very serious matters happening in our country. Of course our intelligence services and our police will continue to work with the Home Secretary, giving her the full information that she needs to be able to make her decisions protecting safety, but obviously her main priorities right now is about the illegal migrations that are happening right now, the small boats crossing, and I know she'll put her full efforts into that."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:54 AM

Daily Show under fire after claims of 'racist backlash' against Sunak

Rishi Sunak does not believe Britain is a racist country, a Downing Street spokesman said, following claims by Trevor Noah that there was a "backlash" after he became the UK's first British-Asian Prime Minister.

The spokesman said they had "not asked" the Prime Minister about the comedian's remarks, but suggested the warm response to Mr Sunak's appointment told a different story.

"But you heard the words in the House [of Commons] on Wednesday with regard to the [appointment of the] Prime Minister," the spokesman said.

When asked whether Mr Sunak believes Britain is a racist country, the spokesman said: "No he doesn't."

Michael Murphy has more here

08:44 AM

Chopper's Politics: How Liz Truss should approach the backbenches

"When Liz Truss sits on the benches, she shouldn't constantly intervene because that's always difficult. But every now and then you just need to have a little hand on the tiller and give it a push."

Speaking on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, himself Conservative Party leader from 2001 and 2003, had this to say to the recently departed former Prime Minister.

"Every now and then you can say to the then Prime Minister or to the government, I don't think you're doing is right and I think you need to go in a different direction. But you shouldn't publicly be criticising. And I think that's the way to do it."

Have a listen to this week's Chopper's Politics podcast

08:41 AM

Northern Ireland elections will 'definitely' happen after missed deadline

Therese Coffey insisted elections in Northern Ireland "will definitely happen" after talks to break the DUP's current boycott of the Stormont Assembly failed.

Unionists refused to nominate new ministers to the executive last night amid the ongoing stand-off over the Northern Ireland.

Ms Coffey told Sky News: "I think it's regrettable the parties were not able to come together to pass that legislation. But the law was clear...

"There wasn't sufficient agreement to be able to avoid those elections. That wasn't in the hands of the Government, that was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.

"I hope that in the next elections will provide us with an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognising the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a couple of years ago and we need to make sure we do what we can to make sure that comes to fruition."

08:35 AM

Prime Minister plans to expand windfall tax grab

Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to expand the windfall tax on energy giants as he attempts to raise billions to help balance the books, Daniel Martin reports.

The Prime Minister is understood to be considering a range of proposals including increasing the levy, extending the deadline and expanding its remit to include renewable energy generators such as wind farms.

Mr Sunak held a meeting with Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, yesterday, at which they agreed that despite the improvement in the markets there was still a "massive fiscal black hole to fill" and billions in headroom was needed.

Although the pair are understood to be preparing spending cuts, government insiders have pointed to warnings that the NHS backlog could continue to rise past 2024 without extra investment.

Full story: How energy firms could be in Sunak's sights

08:30 AM

'The Home Office needs breaking up'

This morning's papers report that Rishi Sunak has abandoned his promise to set up a dedicated unit to review or repeal all remaining EU law by the next election, writes Henry Hill.

It was always an unrealistic target, and there were much better ways to do it. But the anonymous quote offered by his allies to explain the decision – "The time for changes in the machinery of government has passed" – is deeply dispiriting.

The structure and machinery of government is in fact essential to delivering policy effectively. Had Liz Truss survived for more than a couple of months, for example, her decision to gut the Downing Street policy and legislation teams would definitely have come back to haunt her.

Perhaps nowhere is this truer than the Home Office, a department with few friends remaining on the Left or the Right. From immigration enforcement to the passports backlog to the police, no other section of government is responsible for so many important areas of policy that are all consistently going wrong.

Henry Hill: Why the Home Office is unfit for purpose

08:25 AM

Watch: Grant Shapps's 'elevator pitch'

The new Business Secretary has given a literal new meaning to term "elevator pitch" in one of his distinct social media videos.

Speaking from one of the round lifts at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Grant Shapps pledged to "champion the drivers of growth in the UK":

08:19 AM

We won't attack Rishi Sunak's wealth, says Labour

Labour will not attack Rishi Sunak for his personal wealth, Angela Rayner insisted today.

The deputy leader of the opposition said her party "absolutely, 100 per cent" believed in aspiration and said she was relaxed about people getting rich "as long as they pay their taxes".

Angela Rayner - David Cliff/PA Wire
Angela Rayner - David Cliff/PA Wire

Asked about Mr Sunak, she told the Political Thinking podcast: "I won't attack him for being rich. What I will attack him for is if he doesn't use that wealth in a way that is responsible, and we talk about the people with the broadest shoulders paying a little bit more.

"Do not make working people who are already paying more through their mortgages and the cost of living pay for [the mini-budget]... It's about what he prioritises as a prime minister and shows that he understands what it's like for other people. I don't expect him not to be rich."

08:12 AM

Sunak seeks 'ambitious' new migrant deal with France

Rishi Sunak wants to cut a new Channel deal with France that will include targets on stopping boats reaching Britain, according to a report.

The Cabinet and Whitehall are set to review a draft deal that was close to being signed with Paris to make it "more ambitious".

They want it to include a minimum number of French officers who are patrolling the country's northern beaches at any given time.

The Home Office will also have new internal targets to process 80 per cent of asylum claims within six months. It comes after it was revealed that the average was 480 days - almost 16 months.

Ross Ibbetson has the story

08:09 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, taking you through another day in Westminster.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has been defended by a Cabinet colleague amid fresh reports suggesting that she leaked Liz Truss's plans for a 'Growth Visa'.

Ms Braverman resigned last week after using a personal email address to send an official document, but was reappointed by Rishi Sunak in his reshuffle on Tuesday.

Latest Stories

  • Chopper's Politics: How Liz Truss should approach the backbenches

    "When Liz Truss sits on the benches, she shouldn't constantly intervene because that's always difficult. But every now and then you just need to have a little hand on the tiller and give it a push."

  • UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called for a revival of U.N-led negotiations on the disputed Western Sahara in a resolution adopted Thursday that expressed “deep concern” at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front whose decades-old dispute shows no sign of ending. The vote was 13-0 with Russia and Kenya abstaining. Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and m

  • Rishi Sunak defends decision to hire Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

    Rishi Sunak defends decision to hire Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

  • King to amend law that keeps the peace with Harry and Andrew

    The King will extend the number of royals who can act as counsellors of state rather than replace the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, the Telegraph understands.

  • Samuel Alito Says Abortion Draft Leak Jeopardized Lives Of Anti-Roe Justices

    The conservative justice said those who seemed to be in the court's anti-abortion majority became "targets for assassination."

  • Pro-life KY lawmakers tried to dispel ‘misinformation’ on abortion vote. But they spread more

    Rep. Nancy Tate, Pro-life caucus chair and abortion ban supporter, said a “massive misinformation campaign” run by opponents of Constitutional Amendment No. 2 is “scaring Kentucky’s women.”

  • Housing is on the verge of a correction and Americans are feeling less and less upbeat about the economy

    Between a stumbling housing market, sticky inflation, and a looming recession, the US economy is on shaky ground.

  • Sunak Defends Reappointing Braverman as Home Secretary

    Rishi Sunak was grilled during his first Prime Minister’s Questions about his reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary only a week after she resigned.“He appointed a home secretary who was sacked by his predecessor a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said.“The Home Secretary made an error of judgment, but she recognised that,” Sunak replied. “That’s why I was delighted to welcome [her] back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”He added that Braverman will be focused on crime and “defending borders” while the party in opposition remained in favour of “unlimited immigration”.Labour joined the Liberal Democrats in calls for an investigation into Braverman’s reappointment. Credit: Parliament TV via Storyful

  • The Architect Of Texas' Radical Abortion Law Has His Sights Set On A New State

    A 30-something self-described virgin has been incredibly effective at convincing dozens of small towns and communities to pass abortion bans.

  • Report: Texans grant linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill's release request after loss to Raiders

    The Texans have released their leading tackler from last season.

  • EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a stop during her whirlwind six-nation tour in Serbia on Friday, by far the most important nation in the southern region, and one that has shown scant

  • Suella Braverman deserves ‘second chance’ as Home Secretary, says Tory chairman

    Nadhim Zahawi defended Rishi Sunak’s controversial decision to bring her back into the Cabinet, saying she deserves a shot at ‘redemption’.

  • Ukraine war: what, if any, are the chances of toppling Putin and who might take over?

    Russians find it hard to envisage a Russia after Putin.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to