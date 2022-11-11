Rishi Sunak latest news: Hunt says UK must 'grip inflation' and balance books as he prepares tax rises and spending cuts - live updates

Jack Maidment
·6 min read
Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured in Downing Street on November 1 - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency
Jeremy Hunt has warned there is a a "tough road ahead" for the UK and he will be making "extremely difficult decisions" at the Autumn Statement as he tries to stabilise the public finances.

The Chancellor said the Government's priorities are to "grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling" as he argued: "There is no other way."

Mr Hunt laid the groundwork for spending cuts and tax rises on November 17 as he responded to official figures published this morning which showed the UK economy shrank in the third quarter of 2022.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics revealed UK GDP fell by 0.2 per cent between July and September, triggering fears that the country is now sliding towards a recession.

Mr Hunt said: "I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.

"While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run."

08:01 AM

Chancellor: UK must give 'certainty to the world'

The UK must give "certainty to the world" that it is a country that "pays our way" if it is to reduce inflation and bring down interest rates, Jeremy Hunt has argued.

The Chancellor told broadcasters: "There is some choice over the rules, what are called the fiscal rules, that you choose to follow and there is also uncertainty in any projections.

"But there isn't uncertainty about a basic choice we make as a country which is whether we are going to pay our way and if we don't give that certainty to the world what we will see is higher interest rates, higher inflation, more instability and more worries for families and businesses.

"That is why it is so important to show the world that we are a country that pays our way."

07:56 AM

Chancellor admits there is a 'very substantial gap in our national finances'

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed there is a sizeable blackhole in the nation's books as he said there is a "very substantial gap in our national finances".

However, he insisted the UK is not the only country facing such a situation.

Asked if there is a blackhole in the public finances, the Chancellor said: "If we are going to bring down debt over the medium term and give people confidence that we are paying our way as a country then yes, there is a very substantial gap in our national finances and not just us.

"Germany has announced that they are controlling their borrowing. Italy has done the same. The United States is raising taxes by $800billion to bring down inflation. So these are global factors, partly because of what is happening in Ukraine, partly because of the pandemic, that all of us are having to come to terms with and the sooner we do that, the quicker we can give families and businesses hope that there is a way through the very difficult challenges we face."

07:51 AM

Hunt: UK is 'not immune' to global pressures

Jeremy Hunt said that if the UK does sink into a recession then his job will be to make the downturn as "shallow" and "quick" as possible.

The Chancellor was asked if he was alarmed that the UK is the only G7 economy which is shrinking at the moment.

He said: "Well, according to the International Monetary Fund, around a third of the world's economy is in recession this year or will be in recession next year and that is principally but not entirely because of very high global energy prices.

"We are not immune to that in the UK and what we need is a plan that shows how we are going to get through this difficult period, if it is a recession, how we make it shallower and quicker so that we can protect businesses who are really struggling as these figures show but also give families some hope that we will get through to the other side with the most vulnerable people protected."

07:47 AM

Chancellor pledges to tackle 'root cause' of economic problems

Jeremy Hunt has just spoken to broadcasters in Downing Street as he responded to the GDP numbers (See the post below at 07.41).

The Chancellor was asked if it is now inevitable that the UK is in recession.

He said: "Well, the Bank of England says that we are likely to be in recession. This is disappointing but not entirely unexpected news and what we need to do now is present a plan to the country to tackle the root cause of the issues we face which is inflation and a plan that protects the most vulnerable and that is what I must do next Thursday."

07:44 AM

Jeremy Hunt warns of 'tough road ahead'

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said there is a "tough road ahead" for the UK as he responded to this morning's GDP statistics (see the post below at 07.41).

Mr Hunt said the economic situation will require him to make "extremely difficult decisions" at the Autumn Statement on November 17.

Here is the Chancellor's statement in full:

"We are not immune from the global challenge of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponisation of gas supplies.

"I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.

"While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run."

07:41 AM

UK economy shrank by 0.2% in third quarter

The UK economy shrank by 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, according to numbers published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

The figure for July to September will spark fears that the UK is sliding towards a recession - something that will be confirmed if the economy also shrinks in the final quarter between October and December.

The ONS figures also revealed that GDP fell by 0.6 per cent in September alone. However this was affected by the bank holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as some businesses closed or changed their opening hours on this day.

07:38 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The Office for National Statistics has just published the latest numbers on the state of the economy - it is not good news - and Jeremy Hunt has been quick out of the blocks to respond to them.

The numbers are likely to increase the pressure on the Chancellor as he prepares to deliver the Autumn Statement on November 17.

Let's start by looking at the numbers themselves and then we can dive into the political reaction.

