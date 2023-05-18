Rishi Sunak latest news: Britain-Japan relationship stronger than ever, says PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty disembark their plane as they arrive at Tokyo Airport ahead of the G7 Summit - Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images AsiaPac

UK is an 'island of innovation', Sunak tells Tokyo business leaders in pitch for greater investment

Britain is "unambiguously pro-investment", Rishi Sunak told business leaders in Tokyo this morning.

Continuing his pitch for more investment in the UK (see the post below at 08.10), the Prime Minister said: "Secondly, the United Kingdom is unambiguously pro-investment.

"The lowest rate of corporation tax of any G7 country. One of the most generous capital allowances regimes in the OECD and a smart agile approach to regulation.

"And thirdly just like Japan the United Kingdom is an island of innovation. We have the funding, with £20billion of public investment in research and development, we have the people with a highly skilled workforce, we have the ideas with some of the world’s best universities and we have the businesses."

Rishi Sunak uses trip to Japan to 'bang the drum for Britain'

Rishi Sunak said the opportunity for UK and Japanese businesses to work together is "incredible" as he told business leaders in Tokyo: "Let’s go and seize it together".

The Prime Minister said he wanted to use his visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima to "bang the drum for Britain".

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, delivers an address to business leaders in Tokyo this morning - Stefan Rousseau /PA

He said: "While I have you all here I wanted to briefly bang the drum for Britain and give you three quick reasons why the United Kingdom is right now one of the most exciting destinations in the world for Japanese businesses.

"First, our strong secure trade links. The UK is the only European country to join the CPTPP. That is a huge opportunity. The UK will stand with Japan to uphold the CPTPP’s high standards and maximise the benefits for our businesses from this dynamic and fast growing free trade bloc."

Japanese investment in UK a 'huge vote of confidence' in British economy, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said new Japanese investment in the UK worth £18billion represented a "huge vote of confidence" in the British economy.

The Prime Minister told an event in Tokyo this morning: "Businesses from our two countries have a long, proud history of partnership. From the trains that we ride to the cars that we drive and the drinks that we enjoy.

"UK and Japanese firms work together every single day to power each other’s economies and today we are going even further.

"I am delighted to announce new investment commitments worth nearly £18billion. This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK economy, it will create hundreds of good, well-paid jobs with significantly more to come as these projects get underway."

Rishi Sunak: UK-Japan relationship 'strongest it has ever been'

Rishi Sunak said the UK-Japan relationship is now the "strongest it has ever been" as he hailed £18billion of new Japanese investment in Britain.

Speaking to business leaders in Tokyo this morning before he attends the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said the opportunities for both countries to work together are "incredible".

He said: "I couldn’t miss this opportunity to come here and thank all of you, the brilliant businesses who have together made the relationship between our two countries the strongest it has ever been."

