Rishi Sunak: 'I don't want to be prime minister'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he does not want to become prime minister as he praised his “close personal friendship” with Boris Johnson.
Asked if he eventually wants the keys to No 10, in an interview after his virtual Tory conference speech, Mr Sunak said: “No. Definitely not seeing what the Prime Minister has to deal with, this is a job hard enough for me to do.”
Mr Sunak acknowledged that the Prime Minister calls him “Rish”, adding: “I call him Prime Minister, he keeps trying to tell me to call him other things but I just stick with PM.
“We have a close personal friendship which then spreads through the teams where there’s an enormous amount of mutual trust.”
The Chancellor said his two daughters’ “favourite thing in the world” is Mr Johnson’s dog Dilyn, a rescue which he adopted last year with his now-fiance Carrie Symonds.
“Our families are very joined at that moment,” Mr Sunak added.
Watch: Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis
In his speech, the Chancellor, 40, promised to balance the books after the coronavirus crisis caused the economy to be brought to a standstill and the government to spend billions to support workers, struggling businesses and the NHS.
He said: “I am committing myself to a single priority - to create, support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can.
“We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong.
“And through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books.
“If instead we argue there is no limit on what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole, what is the point in us?
“I have never pretended there is some easy cost-free answer. Hard choices are everywhere.”
The Chancellor was appointed in 2019 by Boris Johnson after the dramatic resignation of Sajid Javid.
His appointment at 39 makes him the second youngest Chancellor behind George Osbourne.
Although he entered the position in an extremely turbulent year with the coronavirus outbreak, his “Eat Out to Help Out and the furlough scheme has seen his popularity soar.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson appears to have fallen out of the favour of his Tory members and the public.
According to a survey by the website ConservativeHome, 81.5% are satisfied with Rishi Sunak, while Johnson has for the first time ever gone into negative territory with a rating of -10.3%.
He recorded the second-lowest score of any cabinet member, with education secretary Gavin Williamson scoring -43%.
Conservatives have turned on Johnson over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as some criticise the COVID restrictions, particularly with local lockdowns, and his apparent plans to breach international law regarding the European Union.
Sunak’s comments today mirror those made by Boris Johnson back in 2017 when he shot down reports that he wanted to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister, branding them as "tripe".
"It is absolutely right she should go ahead for this government and it is absolutely right that she should go ahead and deliver on the priorities for the people and I am going to be backing her," said the-then Foreign Secretary Johnson.
A year before that, he told the Andrew Marr show that his reported ambition to become Prime Minister was “cobblers”.
"Do you expect to be our next prime minister?" Andrew Marr asked Johnson on his eponymous show, cuing a typically blustering response.
"Look at the – look at the – certainly not… I think the whole thing is a load of cobblers," Johnson said.
