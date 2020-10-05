Rishi Sunak: 'I don't want to be prime minister'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak talk with members of staff during their visit to the headquarters of energy supplier Octopus Energy in London on Monday. (Getty)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he does not want to become prime minister as he praised his “close personal friendship” with Boris Johnson.

Asked if he eventually wants the keys to No 10, in an interview after his virtual Tory conference speech, Mr Sunak said: “No. Definitely not seeing what the Prime Minister has to deal with, this is a job hard enough for me to do.”

Mr Sunak acknowledged that the Prime Minister calls him “Rish”, adding: “I call him Prime Minister, he keeps trying to tell me to call him other things but I just stick with PM.

“We have a close personal friendship which then spreads through the teams where there’s an enormous amount of mutual trust.”

The Chancellor said his two daughters’ “favourite thing in the world” is Mr Johnson’s dog Dilyn, a rescue which he adopted last year with his now-fiance Carrie Symonds.

“Our families are very joined at that moment,” Mr Sunak added.

Watch: Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

View photos The Chancellor said that he and the Prime Minister have a very close relationship. (Getty) More

In his speech, the Chancellor, 40, promised to balance the books after the coronavirus crisis caused the economy to be brought to a standstill and the government to spend billions to support workers, struggling businesses and the NHS.

He said: “I am committing myself to a single priority - to create, support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can.

“We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong.

“And through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books.

Read more: Missing 16,000 coronavirus tests glitch 'caused by large Excel spreadsheet file'

“If instead we argue there is no limit on what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole, what is the point in us?

“I have never pretended there is some easy cost-free answer. Hard choices are everywhere.”

The Chancellor was appointed in 2019 by Boris Johnson after the dramatic resignation of Sajid Javid.

His appointment at 39 makes him the second youngest Chancellor behind George Osbourne.

View photos Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen. The Prime Minister is to hold talks with the European Commission president to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal. (PA) More

Although he entered the position in an extremely turbulent year with the coronavirus outbreak, his “Eat Out to Help Out and the furlough scheme has seen his popularity soar.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson appears to have fallen out of the favour of his Tory members and the public.

According to a survey by the website ConservativeHome, 81.5% are satisfied with Rishi Sunak, while Johnson has for the first time ever gone into negative territory with a rating of -10.3%.

Read more: Criminals 'handed coronavirus discounts as sentences shortened because of harsh new prison conditions'

He recorded the second-lowest score of any cabinet member, with education secretary Gavin Williamson scoring -43%.

Conservatives have turned on Johnson over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as some criticise the COVID restrictions, particularly with local lockdowns, and his apparent plans to breach international law regarding the European Union.

View photos Johnson has come under scrutiny for his handling of the coronavirus crisis and plans to breach international law to renage on the current Brexit deal. (PA) More

Story continues