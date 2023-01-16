Rishi Sunak forced to back down over Online Safety Bill after Tory rebellion

Rishi Sunak has once again conceded to rebel MPs - PAUL GROVER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Social media bosses who repeatedly fail to protect children from online harms will face jail after the Government backed down in face of a major Tory backbench rebellion.

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, has accepted changes to the Online Safety Bill that will make senior managers at tech firms criminally liable for persistent breaches of their duty of care to children.

Ministers are expected to unveil the details of the plan in the Commons on Tuesday after a rebellion by nearly 50 Tory MPs demanding tougher action on tech bosses.

It is the third time Rishi Sunak has caved in following similar revolts over planning and onshore wind farms where he also faced the prospect of being defeated in a Commons vote.

The rebels - including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, former home secretary Priti Patel and former business secretary Andrea Leadsom - tabled an amendment proposing jail sentences of up to two years for tech bosses failing to protect children from harms such as child abuse, suicide and self harm content.

Weekend of negotiations

After a weekend of intensive negotiations between Ms Donelan and the Tory rebels led by Miriam Cates and Sir Bill Cash, the two sides reached an agreement that targets the jail threat at those bosses who “consent or connive in ignoring enforceable requirements, risking serious harm to children”.

The Government’s proposed amendment aims to avoid criminalising those executives who have “acted in good faith to comply in a proportionate way” with their legal duties to protect children but happen to breach them. It is expected tech chiefs will face a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

It is similar to Irish legislation which came into force last month and introduced individual criminal liability where bosses have to comply with a notice by the country’s new online regulator and face jail if they continue to contravene their duties.

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, has accepted changes to the Online Safety Bill - AFP

The deal - agreed on the eve of the Bill returning to the Commons on Tuesday - means the rebels will now withdraw their amendment while the Government finetunes its proposals which are likely to be laid in the Lords when it begins considering the online safety plans from Feb 1.

A government source said: “Michelle’s main priority has always been strengthening the protections for children online, whilst ensuring adults have more choice and control over what they see.

“She has been clear from the beginning that any additions to the Online Safety Bill need to work in practice and that she would take a pragmatic and common sense approach prioritising children.

“She is pleased that colleagues will no longer be pushing their amendments to a vote following constructive conversation and work."

'Prison for senior managers who fail to comply'

Ms Cates said: “I am absolutely delighted. The Government has clearly accepted the argument that the strictest sanctions need to apply for harming children. This is a good outcome. We are going to have the scope to address all the harms for children. That is very positive.”

Sir Bill said: “There will be prison for those senior managers who fail to comply with enforcement requirements. I have been speaking to Irish lawyers and they say it is really effective and that is where we are.”

The Online Safety Bill currently limits sanctions to fines worth up to 10 per cent of a firm's global turnover, equivalent to £9.7 billion for Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. The watchdog Ofcom also has powers to block their services in the UK.

However, the Bill only applied criminal sanctions, with jail sentences of up to two years, if company directors refused to cooperate with any Ofcom investigation into potential breaches rather than for the breach itself.

TechUK, which represents the social media firms, had lobbied ministers and MPs with warnings that the prospect of criminal prosecutions would deter investment and could lead to companies pulling out of the UK.

However, with nearly 50 Tory MPs backing the rebel amendment and Labour on side, the Government’s 67-strong majority was likely to be overturned.