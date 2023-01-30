Rishi Sunak: The first 100 days in Downing Street

Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor
·5 min read

Rishi Sunak entered No 10 promising to restore good government after a period of extraordinary turbulence – but as he approaches his first 100 days in office, his spell in power has been anything but calm.

The new Prime Minister, who will mark 100 days in office on Thursday, succeeded in his immediate aim of bringing back order to financial markets, after the catastrophic premiership of Liz Truss sent the pound tumbling while government borrowing costs soared.

But he was immediately faced with a daunting set of challenges, from sky-rocketing inflation which has hit living standards hard to barely concealed unrest on the Tory backbenches.

Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak calmed markets following the calamitous premiership of Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Among the public, there was a sense that Britain is somehow not working as the biggest wave of strike action in more than a generation hit public services – from rail workers to nurses – while the NHS was caught up in another winter crisis.

At the same time, Mr Sunak has had to endure a series of scandals engulfing senior ministers, while suffering the personal embarrassment of being fined for failing to wear a seat belt while filming a video for social media.

As chancellor of the exchequer under Boris Johnson, Mr Sunak made his name with bold action, with the unprecedented furlough scheme credited with saving millions of jobs as Covid-19 brought the economy juddering to a standstill.

But as Prime Minister he has been notably more cautious, conscious of the precariousness of his new position.

Protesters on the picket line
Rishi Sunak has faced industrial action by nurses and other public service workers (Yui Mok/PA)

Despite enjoying a nominal Commons majority of around 70 when he became Prime Minister, he appears acutely aware that a significant section of his own MPs is far from reconciled to his leadership.

He got the top job without a vote after none of the other contenders came forward with the requisite number of nominations, set deliberately high to avoid another lengthy contest.

However he is bitterly resented by some supporters of Mr Johnson for the part he played in the former prime minister’s downfall, while others have questioned his commitment to Brexit or his tax-cutting credentials.

Fear of backbench revolts has seen a series of U-turns – on housing targets, onshore wind farms and jail terms for tech company bosses – rather than risk confrontations he knew he could well lose.

The need to placate the competing wings of his party, both critics and allies, has seen questions raised over whether some of his ministerial choices were really consistent with the promise he made on the steps of Downing St to restore “integrity, professionalism and accountability”.

Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi was fired by the Prime Minister on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

He was widely criticised for bringing back Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked by Ms Truss for the leak of classified material.

Her reappointment was seen as reward for her backing for Mr Sunak for the leadership in October, which was regarded as key in ensuring that Mr Johnson was unable to get the nominations he needed to mount an effective challenge.

Dominic Raab remains as Deputy Prime Minister amid an ongoing investigation into complaints by officials of  bullying, but another key ally, Sir Gavin Williamson, was forced to quit as a Cabinet Office minister over a series of abusive messages to the chief whip.

As for Nadhim Zahawi, he was sacked by Mr Sunak after an ethics inquiry sparked by reports he had paid a penalty to HM Revenue and Customs to settle a multimillion-pound tax claim.

Mr Sunak lost no time in firing him after receiving the report, telling the Conservative chairman he had committed a “serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt in Cabinet
Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt see eye to eye on the economy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

One area where Mr Sunak has stood firm is the economy. It has helped that he and Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor he inherited from Ms Truss after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng following his disastrous mini-budget, are clearly on the same page.

Both have stressed the importance of tackling inflation and getting the public finances back on a sustainable path, resisting demands for tax cuts and for more money to settle the pay claims of nurses and other public service workers.

The result would appear to be widening industrial action, while there is frustration among industry and some Tories that the Government is not doing more to kick-start growth in the flagging economy.

On Ukraine, despite fears in some quarters that Mr Sunak might be less forthcoming in his support for the government in Kyiv, he has taken a lead, becoming the first Nato leader to commit to sending modern western battle tanks.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson still lurks in the wings (Chris Radburn/PA)

In Europe, the sense he is prepared to take a less confrontational approach over Brexit has raised hopes a resolution can finally be found in the long-running dispute with Brussels over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

For many Tories, however, the real problem remains the lack of any real signs of recovery in the party’s fortunes, with the polls putting them on course for a drubbing at the next general election – which may come in little over a year’s time.

While many believe a third change of leader just months after they got rid of Mr Johnson would expose the party to ridicule, and a poor performance at the May local elections, as many expect, could yet trigger renewed unrest within the ranks.

With some at Westminster suspecting that the former premier still harbours hopes of an unlikely comeback, the next 100 days could be as testing for Mr Sunak as the last.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional gam

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

    Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p

  • How the Raptors can limit Steph Curry

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss how the Raptors can slow down Steph Curry ahead of their matchup on Friday night. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

    It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha

  • Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

    MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences

  • Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism

    Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an

  • Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers' Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on hi

  • Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews out for at least 3 weeks with knee injury

    Matthews suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.