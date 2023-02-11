Rishi Sunak facing test of solar pledge as he is urged to reject huge energy farm

Rishi Sunak has been urged to stick to a pledge to avoid building solar farms on agricultural land as a huge energy farm is considered for land in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

If approved, the project from Sunnica, an energy company, could create a Cabinet clash, with Lucy Frazer, the new Culture Secretary, vehemently opposing the development in her South East Cambridgeshire constituency.

The Sunnica Energy Farm would cover 2,792 acres around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Its size means it is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), with the process on whether to approve it being overseen by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate rather than local planning officials.

Hearings on compulsory purchases related to the scheme are due to take place in Newmarket this Tuesday. Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, is expected to make a final decision on approval later this year.

The proposal has caused uproar in local communities, with West Suffolk Council, East Cambridgeshire District Council and Suffolk County Council all opposing it.

Richard Rout, the Conservative deputy leader of Suffolk County Council, told The Telegraph: “There are real question marks around the appropriateness of solar on this scale – 2,500 acres doesn’t change a landscape, it becomes the landscape. It consumes villages.

“They are saying that this is a temporary scheme but it’s a 40-year consent. I think for anyone living in the area, 40 years isn’t temporary.”

Critics of the scheme have said it is an early test for Mr Sunak to uphold a pledge he made on solar farms during last summer’s Tory leadership contest.

Writing for The Telegraph in August, Mr Sunak said: “On my watch, we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms. Instead, we should be making sure that solar panels are installed on commercial buildings, on sheds and on properties.”

Asked about the comments, Mr Rout said: “One of course hopes that the policy approach that Rishi espoused in the summer is the one that prevails. My hope would be absolutely that the Government is consistent with that statement.”

Matt Hancock, the MP for West Suffolk, condemned the project as an “irrational plan to industrialise rural Suffolk”.

The former health secretary insisted he was a “strong supporter of solar power”, including in his constituency, but said that the inclusion of battery energy storage infrastructure meant it was “an industrial battery facility with a solar farm attached”.

“There has been a woeful lack of consultation with the local community and a complete failure to engage in the question of the quality of the land,” he added.

If Mr Shapps does approve the project, it will be likely to cause ructions with his Cabinet colleague Ms Frazer, who joined Mr Hancock in a protest march against the development last year. In November, she said the “sheer size and poor design” of the scheme would “enclose” neighbourhoods.

Sunnica and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero were contacted for comment.