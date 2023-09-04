Rishi Sunak facing by-election as Chris Pincher loses appeal

Chris Pincher lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension from the Commons - UK Parliament/PA

Rishi Sunak is facing another potentially tricky by-election after an MP found to have drunkenly groped two men has had his appeal against suspension from the Commons rejected.

Chris Pincher had tried to overturn the recommendation from the Commons Standards Committee that he be suspended for eight weeks after being found “on the balance of probabilities” to have assaulted two men at the Carlton Club in June 2022.

However, on Monday morning Mr Pincher had his appeal, that he had lodged on the grounds that the sanction was disproportionate, dismissed by the Independent Expert Panel.

Mr Pincher, who resigned from the front bench and lost the whip after the accusations emerged, currently sits as an independent.

If the recommended suspension is voted through by MPs, the former deputy chief whip could face a by-election, as the period is far longer than the 10 days that would trigger a recall petition in his Tamworth seat.

It remains possible that Mr Pincher could choose to quit parliament rather than face a recall petition, similar to when Owen Paterson resigned in November 2021 after being found to have breached paid advocacy rules.

The Prime Minister is already facing another by-election in the coming months in Nadine Dorries’ constituency, as the Government could move the writ on Monday to start the countdown to the vote in her seat.

Chris Pincher won Tamworth for the Conservatives with a 19,000-strong majority in 2019. If 10 per cent of constituency voters sign a recall petition, then the Party will have to fight another by-election in a seat they won in the last general election.

By-election defeats

Earlier this year, the Tories saw similar majorities overturned in recent by-elections, with the Conservatives losing their 19,000 majority in the Somerton and Frome seat to the Liberal Democrats and a 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty to Labour in July.

The Conservatives managed to hold on to the Uxbridge constituency, with Steve Tuckwell taking over as Tory MP from Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson’s handling of the row over Mr Pincher was the final straw for his support from his Cabinet, and hastened his exit following a wave of resignations from ministers.

Mr Sunak could see the two further by-elections eat away at his Commons majority, and with Labour at a comfortable 18 points ahead in the polls, holding any but the safest Tory seats will be challenging for the Conservatives.

The Standards Committee found in its July report that the Tamworth MP had “caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House as a whole” with his actions, after grabbing one man by his arm before stroking his neck and squeezing his bottom.

The second man, a civil servant, accused Mr Pincher of touching his bottom and squeezing his testicles. Mr Pincher did not appeal the decision by the Standards Committee that he had breached the Code of Conduct.

He wrote to then prime minister Boris Johnson to resign as deputy chief whip in June 2022, saying that he had “drank far too much and embarrassed myself and other people”.