Rishi Sunak faces party backlash after hundreds of Tory councillors lose their seats

Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Party campaign headquarters after addressing supporters - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing backlash after he suffered a disastrous set of local elections on Friday as hundreds of Tory councillors lost their seats.

The Prime Minister admitted the results were “disappointing”, but said he did not believe there had been a “massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party”.

While Sir Keir Starmer declared that his party’s “fantastic” results showed Labour was on course to win the next general election, some pollsters said Sir Keir had not done enough to be confident of outright victory.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrats leader, refused to rule out joining Labour in coalition if there is a hung parliament.

By 7pm on Friday, the Conservatives had lost around 800 councillors and lost control of 43 councils, while Labour had gained more than 530 seats and gained 65 councils.

With more than 200 out of 230 of council seats declared, the Conservatives have 1,971 councillors and 30 councils.

Labour picked up 531 seats and 19 councils, making it the largest party in local government for the first time since 2002, while the Liberal Democrats gained 343 seats and nine councils.

On Friday in what the Liberal Democrats called the “Portillo moment” of the election, the party took control of Michael Gove’s local council of Surrey Heath.

Sir Ed’s party are hopeful of taking a swathe of “Blue Wall” seats from Tory heartlands at the next election. Other prominent Conservatives with Surrey seats include Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

A party source said: “Lib Dems have won big in Michael Gove’s backyard of Surrey Heath, taking control from the Conservatives.

“This is the Michael Portillo moment of these local elections. Senior Conservative cabinet ministers are now looking nervously over their shoulders at the Lib Dems.”

Ed Davey in Windsor where Liberal Democrats have taken control of Windsor and Maidenhead council - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Also on Friday, Labour overtook the Conservatives to become the largest party in local government.

They now have more seats than the Tories across England. As well as illustrating the party’s strength across the country, it means they will take control of the Local Government Association.

Story continues

Labour snatched seats from Tories in the “Red Wall” in the north of England, and the Lib Dems took seats in the southern “Blue Wall”.

The Tories lost Medway to Labour, who will run the Kent council for the first time since 1998, with the outgoing Conservative council leader telling No 10 to “get their act together” on multiple fronts.

They lost Stratford-upon-Avon, the seat of Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor. Also to go were Hertsmere, district of Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Welwyn Hatfield, the area of Grant Shapps, Energy Secretary.

Labour gained the totemic Red Wall council of Stoke-on-Trent, as well as winning Plymouth, along with the Middlesbrough Mayor.

Hailing the results, Sir Keir said Labour “blew the doors off” in places such as Medway, adding: “Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election.”

Labour gained the totemic Red Wall council of Stoke-on-Trent - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Mr Sunak is facing a growing backlash after preemptively blaming the losses on the “box-set drama” that engulfed the Conservatives during the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, instead of addressing the party’s current problems.

Responding to the results yesterday morning, Mr Sunak said: “It is always disappointing to lose hard-working Conservative councillors.

“I am not detecting any massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for their agenda. What people want us to do is focus on their priorities.”

Huw Merriman, a transport minister, said constituents were complaining to him about “older news about former prime ministers”.

Asked if the poor showing was Mr Johnson and Ms Truss’s fault, Mr Merriman said: “Certainly, on the doorsteps the feedback I got was that we are in a better place. The polls show that as well. People are reacting in a more positive way towards Rishi Sunak.”

But one Conservative source said: “Sunak can’t blame these results on last year’s chaos. He started that chaos by knifing the most successful Tory election winner in 50 years.

“Sunak’s claim that stability has been restored is shot to bits. These results are on track to be catastrophic for the party and worse than before the change of leader.”

A jubilant Mary Doswell is seen after the announcement Labour had won Fallowfield - Jake Lindley/Story Picture Agency

Others demanded he change policies if he is to have a chance of winning the next election. Sir John Redwood, the former Cabinet minister, said: “Many former Conservative voters stayed at home in protest at high taxes, lack of control of our borders and too much local and national government interference in their lives.

“If the PM wants to win back lost Conservative voters he should try offering some Conservative policies. Cut taxes, get better value for state spending and go for growth.”

Tory chairman Greg Hands emailed Tory members on Friday to say it was a “massive wake-up call” and to urge them to donate money to the party.

But Sir John Curtice, a polling expert, said while the results were “unambiguously bad news for the Conservatives”, Labour was having to “share the spoils with other opposition parties”.

He said: “The rub in the ointment is that if you look at Labour’s share of the vote where we’ve got the detailed ward results and compare it with what happened 12 months ago, it’s basically no change.”

He added that although the results showed Labour are on track to be the largest party, it was “still uncertain” if they could win an outright majority.

Michael Thrasher, politics professor at Plymouth University, said the local election results suggested Labour would fall short of an overall majority next year. He said: “The eventual Conservative share is projected to lie between 28 to 30 per cent, while for Labour the range is 36 to 38 per cent.

“Assuming a uniform national swing, these vote shares and applying them to the seats decided at the last general election suggest that Labour is on course to become the largest party at the next election but falling short of winning an outright majority.”

‘Ground-breaking night’

While Labour have opened up a big gap on the Tories, he said the party should also be able to demonstrate that “it’s not just the Conservatives going backwards, it’s us going forwards”. Sir John said it was “certainly the case that if extrapolating from this to what might happen at a general election, the Labour Party should be the largest party in the next parliament”.

As well as losing six councils to Labour, the Tories also lost five councils including Windsor and Maidenhead to the Liberal Democrats.

A number of councils moved from Conservative held to no overall control, including Tamworth, Brentwood, East Hertfordshire, North West Leicestershire, South Gloucestershire, South Kesteven and East Lindsey.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, meanwhile said that his party had enjoyed a “groundbreaking night”.

“We are exceeding all expectations,” he said. “We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the Blue Wall ahead of next year's general election.”

Asked about the possibility of a coalition on Sky News, he said: “I’m focused on beating those Conservative MPs and SNP MPs in Scotland, where I think the Liberal Democrats have a really good chance, and I’m increasingly confident about our ability to beat Conservative MPs at the next general election.”

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader, urged Scots to vote for his party at the next election so they can “pull the strings” of a minority Labour-led government.

The elections were the first under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, but some people were turned away from polling stations.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society and that some people were regrettably unable to vote as a result.

“It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections.”