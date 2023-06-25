Rishi Sunak faces backlash over ‘punishing’ net zero levy

Smart Meter display showing household electricity usage

Rishi Sunak is facing a backlash from Tories who insist it is unfair to “punish” households with a £170-a-year green levy on energy bills.

Three Conservative MPs associated with the Net Zero Scrutiny Group have warned ministers against lifting a suspension of the charge announced last autumn to ease the cost of living crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of the levies was shifted from consumer bills to be funded instead by the Government, following a year-long campaign by energy firms and MPs amid spiralling gas, electricity and food prices.

But The Telegraph has learned that the Treasury will stop covering the charge from the beginning of July, after just nine months.

Craig Mackinlay, the MP for South Thanet, who spearheads the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, said it was the “wrong time” to increase costs given the sting of rising interest rates, and urged the Government to instead remove all green levies permanently.

Greg Smith, the MP for Buckingham, said there is “no place” for the charge on utility bills, insisting it is “simply not fair to financially punish people in this way”.

“Utility bills should be about what you use and no more,” he said.

Net Zero box

Andrew Lewer, the MP for Northampton South, said: “Many of my constituents are going to be dismayed if this levy is reimposed and I have already made my views known to ministers about it.

“A legally binding net zero target by 2050 may just prove a giant folly and the impositions along the way, such as a ban on internal combustion engine sales by 2030 or lumping huge levies on households like this, even more so.”

The decision to fund the green levies via general taxation, as opposed to consumer bill payments, was announced by Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor, when he unveiled last year’s energy bailout.

At the time, the Government said: “Schemes previously funded by green levies will also continue to be funded by the Government during this two-year period to ensure the UK’s investment in home-grown, secure renewable technologies continues.”

But the Treasury will stop funding the cost – which has risen from £150 last year to £170 now – from July, meaning that it will be borne by consumers once again. The levies fund other “green” schemes, ranging from the installation of home insulation, to historical contracts with wind farm developers.

A Treasury source insisted that the move was “not an active decision of this administration”.

By design, the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) covered the cost of the green levies, the source said. From July, when EPG subsidies will end for most bill-payers, so will the Treasury funding.

Mr Mackinlay told The Telegraph: “It is good news that energy prices continue to fall with an average 17 per cent reduction across combined gas and electricity bills from 1 July.

“However, as the EPG falls away this means a reintroduction of £170 of green levies onto household bills.

“With the Government aiming to halve inflation and leading negotiations with mortgage lenders to create new means to reduce the pain of increased interest rates, this seems to be the wrong time to add costs, especially for net zero measures that the public increasingly despise.

“I’ve long advocated the permanent removal of all green levies and the 5 per cent VAT on home energy. This should be the announcement coming from Government.”

Tory parliamentarians and government figures consulted by The Telegraph said they had expected the charges to be borne by the Treasury for at least the two-year period announced in September.

Critics of the levies had expected a public debate about whether the charges should then be reimposed on consumers, either in part or in full, or scrapped altogether.