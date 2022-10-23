Rishi Sunak enters race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Rowena Mason and Jamie Grierson
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has declared he is standing to be Conservative leader and prime minister, as allies of Boris Johnson said he was still planning to run.

The former chancellor announced his candidacy on Twitter, after coming second in the previous contest against Liz Truss.

Sunak tweeted: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative party and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country.”

Johnson is yet to declare but his close colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said the former prime minister was “clearly going to stand”.

The business secretary and the former chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, both insisted Johnson had the numbers behind him to reach the required threshold of 100 MPs, despite scepticism among his critics that he really does have that level of backing.

Sunak, the MP for Richmond, remains the clear frontrunner. He lost to his rival, Truss, less than seven weeks ago but her shock departure on Thursday triggered another race for the premiership.

In a statement, Sunak said his priority was fixing the economy, describing the crisis facing the UK as “profound”.

“I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities, if we make the right choice,” he said.

In a reference to the scandals that brought down Johnson, Sunak added: “There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our party and country forwards towards the next general election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again”.

Sunak spent Saturday night in talks with Johnson but these ended apparently without a deal.

Johnson won the backing on Sunday of Nadhim Zahawi, the seventh cabinet minister to join his side, but his publicly declared list of supporters is still at least 40 MPs short of the threshold. Many MPs are concerned about the upcoming privileges committee inquiry into whether Johnson misled the Commons over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister was also dealt a blow as Steve Baker, a former Truss supporter, minister and influential figure in the European Research Group faction, gave his backing to Sunak and described a comeback by Johnson as a “nailed-on disaster”.

Baker told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I think it would be for the best if Boris did something big and statesmanlike. I mean, if he wants to come back as prime minister, he would need to do it after this privileges issue is settled. I think he’d make an amazing chairman of the party …

“But what we can’t do is have him as prime minister in circumstances where he’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government with him. We just can’t do that again.”

His view was echoed by Robert Jenrick, a former cabinet minister. Speaking to Times Radio, Jenrick said: “I cannot in good faith recommend to my parliamentary colleagues and to members of the party that we go from having the shortest prime minister in political history to the first to be expelled from the House of Commons.”

The third candidate is Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, whose supporter Damian Green warned against a “stitch-up” by big figures in Westminster without a vote going to Tory party members.

Speaking on Sky News, Green said of Johnson: “We saw what happened last time and how the government literally fell apart. We know there’s this investigation going on and as long as that’s going on if [Johnson] became leader there’s the possibility that we could all be here again.”

Mordaunt told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that she believed she could bring the party together but would not outline any economic plans other than keeping the current chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. She denied she had been in touch with Johnson’s camp offering her support in return for a job – and said she was not contemplating backing another candidate.

