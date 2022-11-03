Rishi Sunak Has Dumped Liz Truss's Plan To Move The UK's Israeli Embassy To Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head-to-head in the summer.

Rishi Sunak has dumped Liz Truss’s plan to move the UK’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Downing Street announced last month that a “review of the current location” was underway after Truss held talks with Israeli caretaker leader, Yair Lapid.

The plan echoed former US president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But a Number 10 spokesperson revealed today that the British embassy would be staying where it is.

She said: “There are no plans to move the UK Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv. It was looked at but there are no plans.”

