Inflation plunges to 4.6% meeting Sunak target and boosting hopes of mortgage rate falls

Rishi Sunak met his pledge to halve inflation this year as it plunged to 4.6% in October.

The figure revealed on Wednesday - down from 6.7% in September - marks the lowest inflation rate for two years. Mr Sunak pledged to halve inflation to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

Responding to the latest figures, the Prime Minister said: “Inflation works like a tax. It eats into the pound in your pocket, affecting the price of your food shop, your mortgage, the size of your pension pot. This is why halving inflation has been my number one priority.

“Getting it down has involved hard decisions and fiscal discipline.

“But while it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising as quickly, we know many people are continuing to struggle, which is whywe must stay the course to continue to get inflation all the way back down to 2%.”

However, the Prime Minister may struggle to meet some of his other five key promises particularly to cut NHS waiting lists, which have soared above 7.7 million and to “stop the small boats” crossing the Channel.

The latter could be swayed by whether the Supreme Court on Wednesday backs or overturns the Court of Appeal’s decision that the Government’s flagship Rwanda deportation scheme, to try to control immigration, is unlawful.

The other two pledges are to get economic growth, which is currently stalled, and to cut the nation’s debt.

The fall in inflation last month was partly due to prices soaring a year earlier by 11.1%, a high of around 40 years and driven up by Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war sending the cost of energy spiralling, and economies recovering from Covid being hit by supply bottlenecks.

Energy bills were capped at £2,500 last year for the typical household, but this year, industry regulator Ofgem has capped bills at £1,834 for the typical household as prices have fallen.

The Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner said: "Inflation fell substantially on the month as last year's steep rise in energy costs has been followed by a small reduction in the energy price cap this year.

"Food prices were little changed on the month, after rising this time last year, while hotel prices fell, both helping to push inflation to its lowest rate for two years.

"The cost of goods leaving factories rose on the month. However, the annual growth was slightly negative, led by petroleum and basic metal products."

While inflation has fallen back and is lower than average wage rises, many households are still under intense financial pressure due to far higher mortgage rates and rents.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves responded: “The fall in inflation will come as some relief for families struggling with the cost of living. But, now is not the time for Conservative ministers to be popping champagne corks and patting themselves on the back.

“After thirteen years of economic failure under the Conservatives, working people are worse off with higher mortgage bills, prices still rising in the shops and inflation twice as high as the Bank of England’s target.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: "Rishi Sunak congratulating himself over today's figures will be cold comfort for all the hard-working people still bearing the brunt of this Conservative chaos.

"For months on end, people across the country have been watching as their pay cheque gets squeezed from all sides, draining every spare penny. From the ever-increasing cost of the weekly shop to skyrocketing mortgage payments."

Paul Dales, Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said: “The fall in CPI inflation from 6.7 per cent in September to 4.6 per cent in October is a bit bigger than expected...and brings inflation a bit closer to the rates in the US (3.2 per cent) and the euro-zone (2.9 per cent)....and will fuel expectations in some parts that the Bank of England will be cutting interest rates by the middle of next year.

“The overwhelming bulk of the fall was due to a swing in utilities inflation...a further easing in food inflation from 12.3 per cent in September to 10.1 per cent in October also played a part in the fall in overall CPI inflation. And all the leading indicators suggest that food price inflation will continue to ease, although it may still be around eight per cent in December.”

Samuel Tombs, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "October's consumer prices report should entrench expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be able to start to reduce bank rate in about six months' time."

He is predicting inflation to ease to around 3.5 per cent by next March and then to average about 2.7 per cent in the second half of 2024.

"We continue to think that sufficient progress back towards the 2 per cent target will have been made by the MPC's May meeting for it to reduce bank rate to 5 per cent, and eventually to 4.5 per cent by the end of next year," he said.

Suren Thiru, Economics Director at accountants organisation ICAEW, said: “This dramatic drop suggests that the UK has turned the corner in its battle against soaringinflation, particularly given the fall in core inflation, which indicates that underlying price pressures are also easing.

“While the Prime Minister has achieved his target to halve inflation this year, this owes more to the downward pressure on prices from falling energy costs and risinginterest rates than any government action."

James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Inflation fell at its fastest annual rate in over four decades last month, as last year’ssurge in energy bills fell out of the data.

“Such a sharp fall will be welcomed by policy makers and the wider public alike. But the cost-of-living crisis is far from over as the scale of Britain’s inflationshock has left a legacy of far higher prices."

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “An arbitrary inflation target is no cause for self-congratulation. “The UK has the highest inflation in the G7. Bills and prices are sky high and still going up."