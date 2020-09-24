Sunak defends emergency jobs scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it is "impossible" to predict how many jobs the government's new wage subsidy scheme will save.

The scheme, set to replace furlough, will see the government top up the pay of people unable to work full time.

It aims to stop mass job cuts after the government introduced new measures to tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.

Mr Sunak said he hoped the plan would "benefit large numbers", but he could not say what job is "viable or not".

Under the Job Support Scheme, if bosses bring back workers part time, the government will help top up their wages with employers to at least three-quarters of their full-time pay.

It will begin on 1 November and last for six months.

How will the Job Support Scheme work?

Under the scheme, the government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than their normal hours due to lower demand.

Employers will pay for the hours actually worked. And then the government and the employer will between them cover two-thirds of the lost wages. But only staff who can work at least a third of their normal hours will be eligible for the scheme.

The payment will be based on an employee's normal salary, with the government contribution capped at £697.92 per month.

View photos Graphic showing how the scheme will work More

Why is the government doing this?

Mr Sunak described the scheme as a "radical new policy", designed "to help protect as many jobs as possible [and] keep people in part-time work rather than laying them off".

However, he said it would only support "viable jobs" - as opposed to jobs that exist because the government is continuing to subsidise the wages.

"It's not for me to sit here and make pronouncements upon exactly what job is viable or not but what we do need to do is evolve our support now that we're through the acute phase of the crisis," Mr Sunak said at a press conference after the scheme was unveiled.

"We obviously can't sustain the same level of things that we were doing at the beginning of this crisis."

How many jobs will this save?

The BBC understands that the Treasury is estimating that anywhere between two and five million people could be covered by the new Jobs Support Scheme.

However, the chancellor told a press conference that he would be "lying" if he tried to give precise numbers but he said that some forecasts for unemployment "don't make for good reading".

Nearly three million workers - or 12% of the UK's workforce - are currently on partial or full furlough leave, according to official figures. The current furlough scheme ends on 31 October.

The government's contribution to workers' pay will fall sharply compared with the furlough scheme. Under furlough, it initially paid 80% of a monthly wage up to £2,500 - under the new scheme this will drop to 22%.

"The primary goal of our economic policy remains unchanged - to support people's jobs - but the way we achieve that must evolve," Mr Sunak said.

