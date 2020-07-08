Rishi Sunak to cut VAT in mini-Budget

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is to slash VAT rates to stimulate economic activity in the wake of the Covid-19 recession.

The Chancellor is expected to announce the temporary tax cut in his mini-Budget on Wednesday.

It is understood the VAT cut will be similar to the measure brought in by Labour after the financial crash.

The tax was cut from 17.5 per cent to 15 per cent between 1 December 2008 and 31 December 2009 to stimulate consumption. Three years later it was hiked to 20 per cent by the Coalition government.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, the economic think tank, has said a temporary VAT cut can provide a “short-term boost to the economy by giving people more money to spend and by incentivising consumers to bring purchases forward to take advantage of temporarily lower prices.”

In the run up to the mini-Budget, the Treasury has been urged to introduce a targeted VAT rate cut, focusing on sectors that have been worst hit by the crisis, amid concerns a blanket cut would be expensive and less effective.

Industry bodies have urged the government to bring in a temporary cut to VAT on hospitality goods, as well as announcing a “zero-rate” on construction equipment, such as diggers.

Home buyers will also be given a stamp duty holiday as the centrepiece of the Government's coronavirus recovery plan.

The Chancellor is expected to raise the threshold for the tax and temporarily exempt the first £500,000 of any property price.

Whitehall sources indicated on Tuesday night that the temporary tax relief, which is likely to last between six months and a year, will apply to all home purchases under £500,000, cutting a maximum of £15,000 off the cost of moving home.

First time buyers outside London - who already pay no stamp duty on the first £300,000 of the price of a home – could save up to £10,000 if they buy a property costing £300,001 to £500,000.

First time buyers in the capital already pay no stamp duty on the first £500,000 of the value of any home.

Boris Johnson has previously said he wants to permanently scrap stamp duty on all properties under £500,000 and reduce the top rate, which applies to homes costing more than £1.5m, from 12 per cent to seven per cent.

Mr Sunak will also use his mini-Budget to unveil a £2 billion scheme to get hundreds of thousands of 16 to 24-year-olds into work by directly paying their wages for six months.

The mini-Budget is being billed as the second part of a three-stage plan to rescue the economy, which began in March with business loans and the furlough scheme.

It will be followed by a full Budget and Spending Review in the Autumn.