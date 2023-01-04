Rishi Sunak: Covid-era approach of cancelling operations must never come back

Rishi Sunak - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Rishi Sunak has told cash-strapped hospitals not to go back to the days of Covid by cancelling operations.

The Prime Minister said NHS waiting lists were already too long, and urged trusts not to cancel elective surgery despite the severe pressure on A&E departments.

He said: “That’s what we shouldn’t do. That’s what happened during Covid. We stopped doing elective surgery.

“The amount of elective activity in the NHS was down to about half of what it normally does. The reason we’ve got a huge waiting list now is because we’re having to catch up with that.”

Mr Sunak said the NHS was working urgently on plans to tackle the “challenges in A&E”, adding: “People are understandably anxious when they see ambulances queuing outside hospitals.”

He also promised more patient choice, saying: “An NHS where patients are in control, with as much choice as possible”.

The Prime Minister used his first major speech of 2023 to outline his vision for Britain.

STRIKES

The Prime Minister said there was a lot of “misinformation” about the Government’s attitude to striking public sector workers, saying: “We want a reasonable dialogue with the unions about what’s responsible and fair for our country.”

But he reiterated that calls for a 19 per cent increase in pay were “unaffordable”.

Mr Sunak said the Government wanted to talk to the unions about their 2023/24 pay deal, saying: “That's exactly the kind of thing that we should be sitting down and talking to the unions about before everyone submits evidence to that independent process, to understand where we’re all coming from.”

PLEDGES

The centrepiece of Mr Sunak’s speech was five pledges to “build a better future for our children and grandchildren”.

“We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats,” he said. “Those are the people’s priorities. They are your Government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.

“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all.”

CRIME

Mr Sunak said the country had “got to stop violence against women and girls”, adding: “Let’s be frank, that means men taking responsibility for creating a culture and society where women are safe in their communities and at home.”

And he promised action on antisocial behaviour, such as people who spray graffiti on war memorials or discard needles and nitrous oxide canisters in children’s playgrounds.

“Antisocial behaviour isn’t inevitable or a minor crime,” he said. “It makes life miserable for so many and it can be a gateway to more extreme crimes.

“So, this Government will work tirelessly to crack down on antisocial behaviour, giving police forces, mayors, and local authorities the tools they need, and giving communities confidence that these crimes will be quickly and visibly punished.”

TAX BURDEN

The Prime Minister promised to reduce the burden of tax on working people - but gave few details.

“I believe that if you work hard and play by the rules, you should be rewarded,” he said. “Which is why as soon as we can, the Government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people.”

But in an indication that cuts will not come soon, Mr Sunak added: “Right now we've got a set of challenges that we're grappling with, and that's the priority."

WORK INCENTIVES

Mr Sunak promised new incentives through the benefit system to tackle inactivity.

“It is staggering that at a time when businesses are crying out for workers, a quarter of our labour force is inactive,” he said.

“So our growth plan will look at how we can support those who can, to move back into work – including through the welfare system.”

IMMIGRATION

Mr Sunak pledged to withhold visas from countries that refused to take back failed asylum seekers as part of efforts to boost deportations.

He said the powers in the Nationality and Borders Act would be critical to securing the return of migrants or criminals denied the right to remain in the UK.

“We need to make sure that returns agreements we have with countries are working,” he said.

“We have taken powers in legislation to impose visa penalties where that makes sense with countries that are not cooperating in receiving back failed asylum seekers from us. That should be part of the conversations we are having with countries around the world.”

SOCIAL CARE

The Prime Minister defended his decision to delay the cap on social care costs, saying the priority was dealing with the “immediate pressures” the sector was facing.

“That's the right thing to do,” he said. “I think everyone agrees that's the right thing to do, because we can't do everything.

“Creating more social care capacity, making sure that our social care workers are properly valued, have the respect they deserve, the career progression that they want - those are the right priorities.

"And not only if we do that will we improve social care in this country, we'll also improve the experience people are having currently with ambulances in A&E.”

CHILDCARE

Mr Sunak insisted he was “completely committed” to ensuring the availability and affordability of good childcare.

But he failed to deny he had shelved Liz Truss’s childcare reforms, as revealed by the Telegraph.

Arguing that “family matters”, he said: “We live in a world today where family can and does take many forms.

“But whatever your family looks like, it doesn’t matter as long as the common bond is love. We shouldn’t be shy about it: We cannot not talk about the thing that is most important in most of our lives.

“Not when the evidence is clear that strong, supportive families make for more stable communities and happier individuals.”

SCHOOLS

The Prime Minister, who attended the private Winchester School, pledged to improve state education, saying: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.

“And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education.”

He said he wanted to see all children studying some form of maths until the age of 18.

“Improving education is the closest thing to a silver bullet there is,” he said. “It is the best economic policy, the best social policy, the best moral policy. And that’s why it’s this Government’s policy.”