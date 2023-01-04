Rishi Sunak: Covid-era approach of cancelling operations must never come back

Daniel Martin
·6 min read
Rishi Sunak - Paul Grover for the Telegraph
Rishi Sunak - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Rishi Sunak has told cash-strapped hospitals not to go back to the days of Covid by cancelling operations.

The Prime Minister said NHS waiting lists were already too long, and urged trusts not to cancel elective surgery despite the severe pressure on A&E departments.

He said: “That’s what we shouldn’t do. That’s what happened during Covid. We stopped doing elective surgery.

“The amount of elective activity in the NHS was down to about half of what it normally does. The reason we’ve got a huge waiting list now is because we’re having to catch up with that.”

Mr Sunak said the NHS was working urgently on plans to tackle the “challenges in A&E”, adding: “People are understandably anxious when they see ambulances queuing outside hospitals.”

He also promised more patient choice, saying: “An NHS where patients are in control, with as much choice as possible”.

The Prime Minister used his first major speech of 2023 to outline his vision for Britain.

STRIKES

The Prime Minister said there was a lot of “misinformation” about the Government’s attitude to striking public sector workers, saying: “We want a reasonable dialogue with the unions about what’s responsible and fair for our country.”

But he reiterated that calls for a 19 per cent increase in pay were “unaffordable”.

Mr Sunak said the Government wanted to talk to the unions about their 2023/24 pay deal, saying: “That's exactly the kind of thing that we should be sitting down and talking to the unions about before everyone submits evidence to that independent process, to understand where we’re all coming from.”

PLEDGES

The centrepiece of Mr Sunak’s speech was five pledges to “build a better future for our children and grandchildren”.

“We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats,” he said. “Those are the people’s priorities. They are your Government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.

“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all.”

CRIME

Mr Sunak said the country had “got to stop violence against women and girls”, adding: “Let’s be frank, that means men taking responsibility for creating a culture and society where women are safe in their communities and at home.”

And he promised action on antisocial behaviour, such as people who spray graffiti on war memorials or discard needles and nitrous oxide canisters in children’s playgrounds.

“Antisocial behaviour isn’t inevitable or a minor crime,” he said. “It makes life miserable for so many and it can be a gateway to more extreme crimes.

“So, this Government will work tirelessly to crack down on antisocial behaviour, giving police forces, mayors, and local authorities the tools they need, and giving communities confidence that these crimes will be quickly and visibly punished.”

TAX BURDEN

The Prime Minister promised to reduce the burden of tax on working people - but gave few details.

“I believe that if you work hard and play by the rules, you should be rewarded,” he said. “Which is why as soon as we can, the Government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people.”

But in an indication that cuts will not come soon, Mr Sunak added: “Right now we've got a set of challenges that we're grappling with, and that's the priority."

WORK INCENTIVES

Mr Sunak promised new incentives through the benefit system to tackle inactivity.

“It is staggering that at a time when businesses are crying out for workers, a quarter of our labour force is inactive,” he said.

“So our growth plan will look at how we can support those who can, to move back into work – including through the welfare system.”

IMMIGRATION

Mr Sunak pledged to withhold visas from countries that refused to take back failed asylum seekers as part of efforts to boost deportations.

He said the powers in the Nationality and Borders Act would be critical to securing the return of migrants or criminals denied the right to remain in the UK.

“We need to make sure that returns agreements we have with countries are working,” he said.

“We have taken powers in legislation to impose visa penalties where that makes sense with countries that are not cooperating in receiving back failed asylum seekers from us. That should be part of the conversations we are having with countries around the world.”

SOCIAL CARE

The Prime Minister defended his decision to delay the cap on social care costs, saying the priority was dealing with the “immediate pressures” the sector was facing.

“That's the right thing to do,” he said. “I think everyone agrees that's the right thing to do, because we can't do everything.

“Creating more social care capacity, making sure that our social care workers are properly valued, have the respect they deserve, the career progression that they want - those are the right priorities.

"And not only if we do that will we improve social care in this country, we'll also improve the experience people are having currently with ambulances in A&E.”

CHILDCARE

Mr Sunak insisted he was “completely committed” to ensuring the availability and affordability of good childcare.

But he failed to deny he had shelved Liz Truss’s childcare reforms, as revealed by the Telegraph.

Arguing that “family matters”, he said: “We live in a world today where family can and does take many forms.

“But whatever your family looks like, it doesn’t matter as long as the common bond is love. We shouldn’t be shy about it: We cannot not talk about the thing that is most important in most of our lives.

“Not when the evidence is clear that strong, supportive families make for more stable communities and happier individuals.”

SCHOOLS

The Prime Minister, who attended the private Winchester School, pledged to improve state education, saying: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.

“And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education.”

He said he wanted to see all children studying some form of maths until the age of 18.

“Improving education is the closest thing to a silver bullet there is,” he said. “It is the best economic policy, the best social policy, the best moral policy. And that’s why it’s this Government’s policy.”

Latest Stories

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Zibanejad nets 2, Rangers beat Panthers to snap 2-game slide

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and the New York Rangers snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York, which had gone 0-1-1 coming out of the holiday break. Jaroslav Halak finished with 32 saves for New York. Nick Cousins, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal scored for the Panthers, who have lost their last two games and eight of the last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Zi