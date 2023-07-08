Rishi Sunak is a Conservative Brexiteer doomed to be denounced as a wet, woke Remainer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Let me advance a suggestion that, in the current climate, might seem shocking. Rishi Sunak is a conventional Conservative, a Thatcherite even. Certainly he is, by instinct and inclination, to the Right of Boris Johnson.

I say “shocking” because the view among many Tories is that the Prime Minister is wealthy, wet and woke, a managerialist who has presided over a Left-ward lurch in our economy and our institutions. Why, they ask, are we taxing, spending and subsidising so much? Why is identity politics on the march, pushed by state-funded lobbies? Why have we been so slow to grasp the opportunities of Brexit?

Well, look at what Sunak inherited. Exactly one year has passed since Johnson was toppled – one year, three prime ministers, two Scottish first ministers and two monarchs.

Regular readers will remember that I never wanted Boris to resign. Sacking a successful prime minister over proximity to uneaten cake, or over an obscure MP’s drunken fumbles, cheapened us as a nation.

Still, I can’t help feeling that he would have survived these things had he retained the support of at least one wing of his parliamentary party. Yes, there were some MPs who never forgave him for Brexit. But others backed him right up to the moment when he hiked National Insurance to pay for yet more NHS spending.

I remember the shift in mood. One previously loyal MP asked, “Why am I taking flak for him over partygate when he is governing like Gordon Brown?”

It is worth recalling that Sunak resigned as chancellor, because he could not stomach the spending increases. Sure, there were other issues (there always are) but the biggie was the size of the budget.

I write in no carping spirit. I voted for Boris as leader because I sensed that his generosity of soul would appeal to voters. I haven’t changed my mind.

But let’s not pretend that the man who describes himself as a “Brexity Hezza” was any kind of fiscal conservative. I remember a picture of him in this newspaper 25 years ago doing his thumbs-up thing in front of the Millennium Dome site, and assuring his readers that Tony Blair’s grand projet would be a stonking success.

From that day to this, he has been obsessed with throwing public money at things.

It was Boris who theatrically speeded up the decarbonisation programme before the Glasgow summit. It was Boris who missed the last moment at which we could get a decent chunk of money back by cancelling HS2. It was Boris who declared himself pro-immigration, and boasted of having proposed a general amnesty for illegals as mayor of London.

Why, then, is Sunak the one portrayed as the milksop Cameroon? He did not prevaricate over which way to jump on Brexit: he was writing anti-EU articles while still at school. He was always sceptical of both immigration and (as Zac Goldsmith reminded us in his resignation statement last week) uncosted greenery.

The answer is that we live in an age when appearances trump ideas. Boris has a demotic appeal based on his capaciousness of character. Rishi looks and sounds like the CEO of a large multi-national. People pick their side on the basis of impressions rather than policies, and then retrospectively rationalise their decision to themselves.

Think of the Truss/Sunak leadership contest. Most Leavers (including this one) backed the candidate who had voted Remain, and most Remainers the candidate who had voted Leave.

Why? Lots of reasons, from personal connections to local loyalties. But the chief factor was that Liz Truss had what I can only describe as a Eurosceptic gestalt. She gave off Leave vibes. She said blunt things in a provincial accent, while Sunak, with his immaculate hair, tight suit and thin tie, looked like a composite Remainer.

By the end of that necessarily polarising contest, Sunak had become fixed in the minds of many Tories as a compromising wet – or, from the opposite perspective, as a refreshingly sane grown-up. It had nothing to do with his policies, everything to do with his manner.

You might think that, in the run-up to a general election, a reputation for sensible centrism is no bad thing. But in politics, it’s all about that base, ’bout that base. Each side’s commentators set the tone. And Rightists, because of the vibes, have taken to complaining about things which they were prepared to take from Johnson and Truss.

It was not, after all, under Sunak that government departments started funding Stonewall, or that the flotillas began to cross the Channel, or that spending on the NHS escaped atmospheric drag and became orbital. It is just that, without Johnson’s infectious optimism, without Truss’s headlong rush to fix everything at once, these problems began to enrage Conservatives.

Sunak could be forgiven for dwelling on Charles Greville’s words about our second shortest-serving prime minister, George Canning: “The Tories, idiots that they were, and never discovering that he was their best friend, hunted him to death.”

So why does the country feel so statist after 13 years of Conservative government? It owes a great deal to the lockdowns, which Sunak resisted more than most ministers; but also something to the natural bias of our state institutions.

Dominic Cummings used to refer to Johnson as a “wonky shopping trolley”. In fact, the metaphor applies more aptly to the British state.

Our bureaucracies pull Left. The Treasury hates cutting taxes, the business department loathes deregulation, the trade department resents lifting tariffs, the Home Office (or at least its trade union) will go to court rather than enforce deportations. Many civil servants see their notional jobs as secondary to the goal of promoting diversity.

Sunak is struggling to haul the trolley back. He is fighting the courts, the Opposition and the bishops on illegal migration.

He is changing the rules on sex education and laying down guidelines on how schools should approach the trans issue.

He is refusing public sector wage demands – hence the strikes. He inherited the policy of paying people’s energy bills, but has resisted the pressure to extend that approach to mortgages.

You might say he should be doing more. Fair enough. You might say that, given the colossal expansion of state power during the lockdowns, his measures are inadequate. Fine. You might seethe at the way in which commentators reacted when gilt yields under Truss reached the same level they are at now. I agree.

But what you can’t reasonably argue is that Sunak is content with woke civil servants, incontinent Bank of England officials and Leftist quangocrats. He is simply working within the constraints of his powers and the available time.

As a case in point, consider the Windsor Framework. It is a flawed agreement that, for some sectors, will actually be worse than the status quo plus unilateral opt-outs. But, overall, it is an improvement on the deal struck by Johnson – let alone the appalling terms negotiated by Theresa May.

What goes for the Windsor Framework goes for the culture wars, the growth in the size of government and the rest. You might be glad that Sunak has brought his command of detail to the subject and ameliorated a bad situation; or you might measure him against your ideal outcome and damn him as a prevaricator.

Judging by the opinion polls, most people are in the second camp, and we are headed for a Starmer government. It is conceivable, I suppose, that Labour will face down pay demands, drop its plans for extra borrowing, deport illegal immigrants, uphold standards in schools, and back the police against Just Stop Oil. But it is more likely that we shall see what happens when the shopping trolley is left alone to careen where it will.

Only then, perhaps, will we realise that we had a Conservative in No 10 all along.

