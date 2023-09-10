Rishi Sunak confronts Chinese premier at G20 following ‘spy arrest’

The Prime Minister is at the G20 summit in India (PA)

Rishi Sunak has told Chinese premier Li Qiang he has “significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy” at a G20 meeting.

The meeting comes after the arrest of a British parliamentary researcher accused of spying for China.

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister met his Chinese counterpart on the margins of the G20 summit in India for an informal discussion on Sunday.

A House of Commons researcher has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act on suspicion of spying for China.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The Sunday Times reported the British national holds a parliamentary pass, has links to several prominent Conservative MPs, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, and previously lived and worked in China.

Met officers also arrested another man, in his 30s, at a property in Oxfordshire while searches were carried out at a property in east London.

A report from Parliament’s spy agency watchdog, the Intelligence and Security Committee, warned in July that Beijing is targeting the UK “prolifically and aggressively”.

