Rishi Sunak Confronted On Live Radio By Mother Who Cannot Afford To Heat Home

A single mother-of-two has confronted Rishi Sunak about how she cannot afford to heat her home despite taking on two extra jobs and reducing her grocery bill to £15 a week.

On LBC Radio, Hezel tackled the chancellor – on the day of his spring statement – about the “intense strain” rising costs had put on her ability to provide for her children, despite “on paper” having what is considered a good salary.

She said a government grants are not “going to cut it” as she asked Sunak “what else you suggest I can be doing to help myself”.

Experts – including consumer champion Martin Lewis – have said measures in Sunak’s financial update will do not go far enough in alleviate the squeeze on households.

The caller said: “The significant increase in our energy bills has meant that we don’t have the boiler on.

“The lights are always off unless absolutely necessary and when it’s cold, we wear jumpers and coats and sometimes you can see our breaths when we breathe.

“Now, despite working a full-time job I’m having to find ways to bridge the gap. I’ve started cleaning houses and I spend every evening riding a bike delivering Uber Eats.

“I’ve managed to cut my grocery shop down to just £15 a week for an adult and two children, and I often go without myself to make sure the kids get what they need and they’re fed.”

Sunak replied that he “cannot imagine how difficult” her job was, as he has a “wife and other help”, adding that he pays tribute to her for “working your socks off to look after them”.

He pointed to the energy bill rebate and higher national insurance threshold that will give a tax cut in July, although it will only offset a tax rise due in April.

