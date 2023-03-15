Rishi Sunak Confirms Energy Price Cap To Be Frozen For Another Three Months

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill, as societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe's biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill, as societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe's biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.

The energy price cap will be frozen at £2,500 for another three months to help householders with the cost of living crisis, Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will formally announce the move in his Budget later today.

Average bills had been due to increase by another £500 from next month under the government’s energy price guarantee.

But in a statement this morning, Sunak said: “We know people are worried about their bills rising in April, so to give people some peace of mind, we’re keeping the energy price guarantee at its current level until the summer when gas prices are expected to fall.

“Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year.”

Jeremy Hunt added: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Related...