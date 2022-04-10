Rishi Sunak Calls On Sleaze Adviser To Probe Tax Affairs Following Public Backlash

Alexandra Rogers
·2 min read
Sunak said he&#xa0;hoped referring his declarations to Geidt would provide &#x00201c;further clarity&#x00201d; for the public. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images)
Rishi Sunak has called for an investigation into his own tax affairs by Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt.

The chancellor, who has been at the centre of a storm over his tax arrangements, said he hoped referring his declarations to Geidt would provide “further clarity” for the public.

In a letter to the prime minster, Sunak wrote: “Given the recent speculation surrounding my declarations I would like to ask the independent adviser on minister’s interests to review the various declarations on interests that I have made since first being appointed as a minister, and to reach his own judgment as to whether all my interests were properly declared.

“My overriding concern is that the public retain confidence in the answers they are given and I believe the best way of achieving this is to ensure those answers are entirely independent, without bias or favour.

“To that end I would recommend that Lord Geidt makes all his conclusions public.

“I am confident that such a review of my declarations will find all relevant information was appropriately declared.

“I have throughout my ministerial career followed the advice of officials regarding matters of propriety and disclosure and will continue to do so.”

The chancellor has endured a torrid few days and uncomfortable questions about his tax arrangements after the Independent revealed that his billionaire wife, Akshata Murty, held “non-dom” status, allowing her to avoid paying UK tax on her vast foreign wealth.

Following a significant backlash, Murty released a statement saying she would now pay UK tax on her worldwide wealth, because she did not want the issue to become a “distraction” for her husband.

The chancellor is also facing questions over why he continued to hold a US green card 18 months into his role in No. 11, and over claims that he has been listed as a beneficiary of tax haven trusts linked to his wife in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

