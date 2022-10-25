Sunak Cabinet live: Rees-Mogg resigns as PM's reshuffle begins

Jack Maidment
Rishi Sunak addresses the nation for the first time as Prime Minister after he accepted an invitation from King Charles to form a new government
Rishi Sunak addresses the nation for the first time as Prime Minister after he accepted an invitation from King Charles to form a new government - Leon Neal

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from the Government as Rishi Sunak prepares to announce appointments to his Cabinet.

The new Prime Minister is expected to conduct a reshuffle this afternoon as he fills senior roles in his top team.

But Mr Rees-Mogg has already quit as Business Secretary, with a source saying he had sent his letter of resignation to Mr Sunak this morning.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said: "He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet. He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches."

Meanwhile, Brandon Lewis has quit as Justice Secretary, Wendy Morton has left her post as Chief Whip and Chloe Smith is out as Work and Pensions Secretary.

Pictured: No 10 staff welcome Rishi Sunak to Downing Street

Rishi Sunak is welcomed to Downing Street by staff after becoming Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak is welcomed to Downing Street by staff after becoming Prime Minister - No 10 Downing Street

Chloe Smith out as Work and Pensions Secretary

Minister for Development out

Vicky Ford, the Minister for Development, has announced she is leaving the government. She did attend Cabinet in her role.

Here is her tweet:

'No acknowledgement of the depth of the economic damage done'

Labour’s Anneliese Dodds said she thought many voters will have been “very upset” by the words of Liz Truss’s outgoing speech this morning at Downing Street.

The shadow women and equalities secretary said: “I think many people in the country will be very upset actually by the words of the former prime minister.”

The Labour Party chair said there was “no acknowledgement of the depth of the economic damage done” under Ms Truss’s leadership in either her speech or that delivered by the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Ms Dodds added: “Rishi Sunak can’t be the answer when the problem is the Conservative Party. We need to have a general election to deliver the fresh start that our country is crying out for.”

Wendy Morton out as Chief Whip

Sir Keir Starmer: 'The public needs a fresh start'

Michael Ellis spotted heading towards Rishi Sunak's office

Michael Ellis, the Attorney General, has entered the corridor leading to the Prime Minister’s parliamentary office as Rishi Sunak is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle.

Former Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson, who supported Mr Sunak, left the corridor shortly before Mr Ellis arrived.

Sajid Javid: 'Let’s get to work'

Brandon Lewis resigns as Justice Secretary

Rishi Sunak begins reshuffle as ministers spotted outside his office

Simon Hart and Sir Robert Buckland have both been spotted in the parliamentary corridor near Rishi Sunak's parliamentary office.

Mr Hart, a former Wales Secretary, has been tipped for a return to government.

But Sir Robert is also a Rishi Sunak backer, having abandoned him in the last leadership race for Liz Truss.

Their presence in the corridor suggests they could be facing a move to a different role, or Sir Robert could be sacked altogether.

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns ahead of Rishi Sunak reshuffle

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from the Government, Tony Diver reports.

Sources close to the former Business Secretary said he sent Mr Sunak a letter this morning tendering his resignation.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet. He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'unlikely to stay in the Cabinet'

Whitehall sources told The Telegraph it is considered unlikely that Jacob Rees-Mogg will remain in the Cabinet.

His position as Business Secretary could be taken by Stephen Barclay, the former health secretary, or Greg Hands, the current trade minister.

Kemi Badenoch, who considered standing for the leadership late last week, is expecting to stay in her job as International Trade Secretary.

She is said to be enjoying the job and has made it clear she wanted to remain in post.

Raab or Shapps 'could be Rishi Sunak's home secretary'

Speculation at senior levels within Whitehall suggests it could be Dominic Raab or Grant Shapps for home secretary depending on how the negotiations over the job go between them and Rishi Sunak, writes Charles Hymas.

Mr Raab could return to be justice secretary if he is not home secretary. If not, then Suella Braverman, former home secretary and attorney general, could be the next justice secretary.

One of the two big tasks facing the new home secretary will be squaring the circle over whether immigration should be allowed to continue to rise to boost economic growth in potential breach of the 2019 manifesto commitment to bring net migration down.

This was the source of the row with Liz Truss that precipitated the departure of Mrs Braverman as home secretary.

The second task will be to come up with an improved policy to reverse the surge in migrants crossing the Channel with Mr Sunak backing a multi-tiered approach that does not only rely on the plan to send migrants to Rwanda to claim asylum.

Rishi Sunak's address clocked in at almost six minutes

Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister lasted five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than all of the equivalent speeches by prime ministers in recent decades except for Boris Johnson in 2019, who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

When Liz Truss made her first speech as prime minister in Downing Street on September 6, she spoke for four minutes and four seconds.

Analysis: The message from Rishi Sunak was clear

Rishi Sunak did everything he could to be magnanimous in victory as he stood in front of Downing Street this morning, writes Tony Diver.

The new Prime Minister said "mistakes" had been made by Liz Truss but stressed that she was "not wrong" to target economic growth.

There was none of the usual carnival atmosphere outside No10 when a new Prime Minister takes office. Mr Sunak spoke without a gaggle of MPs and aides behind him and did not smile as he waved to the cameras before heading inside.

The message was clear: Difficult decisions (and budget cuts) are on the way. This is no time for celebrating. But I'm in charge now, at last.

Nine key challenges facing the new PM

Now crowned as Britain's next prime minister, what might Rishi Sunak do? The second Conservative leadership contest saw an almost total absence of policy discussion. Nevertheless, it’s barely three months since Mr Sunak set out his stall for the premiership in his clash with Liz Truss.

Britain’s fiscal circumstances have deteriorated materially since then but this is what Mr Sunak revealed his instincts to be before Ms Truss blew up Britain’s finances.

Read more on what challenges face the PM including Ukraine, net zero, tax and the cost of living. 

Boris Johnson congratulates Rishi Sunak

'Together we can achieve incredible things'

Rishi Sunak said that "trust is earned and I will earn yours" as he said he intends to deliver on the 2019 Tory manifesto.

The Prime Minister said that amid the cost-of-living crisis he "fully appreciates how hard things are".

He said that he is "not daunted, I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands".

He added: "But when the opportunity to serve comes along you cannot question the moment, only your willingness.

"I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.

"Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope."

Rishi Sunak: 'I will unite our country'

Rishi Sunak warned that there are "difficult decisions to come".

Pointing to his record as chancellor during the pandemic, he said: "I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today. "

The new Prime Minister said that he will "not leave the next generation... with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves".

He added: "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."

Rishi Sunak: 'Some mistakes were made'

Addressing the nation, Rishi Sunak said he had just accepted the invitation from the King to form a new government.

He said the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of Covid and Putin's war in Ukraine.

Paying tribute to Liz Truss, he said it was "not wrong" to target increased economic growth.

But he said "some mistakes were made" and part of his job is "to fix them".

Rishi Sunak officially becomes Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become Prime Minister after being invited to form a new government by the King at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace this morning
King Charles welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace this morning - AARON CHOWN/PA

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my