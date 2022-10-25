Rishi Sunak’s new Cabinet at a glance: Who’s in and who’s out

Rishi Sunak has begun shuffling his cabinet after becoming prime minister

Rishi Sunak has started assembling his top team that he hopes will be able to return stability to the Conservative Party and "undo the mistakes" of the previous government.

His allies have insisted he will not make the same mistake as Liz Truss of packing his top team full of loyalists, and will instead prioritise unity and experience.

That means Mr Sunak will have to strike a tricky balance between rewarding his own supporters and finding space for those who backed his rivals.

Here, The Telegraph looks at who is in and whos out for the new Cabinet.

Who's out

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves Liz Truss's last cabinet meeting on Tuesday - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jacob Rees-Mogg has become the first person to resign after quitting as Business Secretary early on Monday afternoon.

He earlier conceded he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak's Cabinet despite recanting his claim the new Prime Minister was a "socialist".

The old ally of Boris Johnson and Ms Truss was the first to acknowledge on Tuesday that he was out as the newly appointed Conservative leader began a Government shake-up.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said: "He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn't seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

"He's happy to support the prime minister from the backbenches."

Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis has resigned as Justice Secretary - Stefan Rousseau

Brandon Lewis has said he is out as Justice Secretary, vowing to support Mr Sunak outside of the Cabinet.

"Our party is at a crossroads. We now have an opportunity to rebuild and reunite and reunite and we must take it," he said in his resignation letter.

"We must come together and deliver the mandate we were given by the British people."

Wendy Morton

Wendy Morton has resigned as the Chief Whip saying she will head to the backbenches - Rob Pinney

Wendy Morton resigned as the Chief Whip, saying she will head to the backbenches "to continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills".

Ms Morton became the first Tory female Chief Whip when she was appointed by Ms Truss and was thought to be one of the former prime minister's closest allies.

In the 24 hours of chaos before Ms Truss resigned on Thursday, it had been reported that Ms Morton had been ousted before the hours later the position was reversed.

Vicky Ford

Vicky Ford, the British Development Minister, pictured with James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, on Tuesday morning - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vicky Ford resigned her post as minister of state (Minister for Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

"There is no greater honour than representing the UK overseas," she said in a statement on Twitter. "Thank you to all the AMAZING fcdo staff across the world. It has been wonderful to work with you."

Chloe Smith

Chloe Smith, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said it had been a 'privilege' to serve in the cabinet - Dan Kitwood

Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has become the second close ally of Ms Truss to resign.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and I would like to thank all of the brilliant staff at @DWP for their dedication to helping people into work and protecting the most vulnerable," she said.

Ms Smith had backed Mr Sunak's latest bid for prime minister, saying she was "acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs".

Kit Malthouse

Kit Malthouse is out as Education Secretary. During his time in the Cabinet, he reaffirmed Ms Truss’s campaign pledge to explore lifting a 24-year ban on establishing new selective schools.

Confirming his departure, he tweeted: "As I leave the DfE, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard.

"I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children."

It is understood Mr Malthouse left the Cabinet rather than accept a demotion. He was offered a minister of state role but turned it down, opting instead to return to the backbenchers.

Kit Malthouse has resigned his position as Education Secretary, The Telegraph understands - Alastair Grant

Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland has resigned his position as Welsh Secretary.

In his resignation, he said: "I am grateful to you for our meeting earlier. At my request, I am writing to submit my resignation from the government.

"You can be assured of my support from the backbenches as we deal with the economic and security crisis that faces us."

Jake Berry

Jake Berry resigned as Conservative Party Chairman, saying: "all good things must come to an end".

He added: "I relish the opportunity to serve our great party and my constituents from the backbenches once again."

Ranil Jayawardena

Ranil Jayawardena, the Environment Secretary, has said he is leaving his role as he knows Mr Sunak wants "a new team".

Simon Clarke

Simon Clarke is out as the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State, working alongside some terrific people to level up our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary at the Treasury.

"It has only been while holding these positions that I’ve come to appreciate the full weight of responsibility that ministers bear, and we are deeply fortunate to be supported in this by our civil servants and special advisers (and never forget them on days like today)."

Who's in

Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma will remain Cop26 President, but will no longer be a minister or attend Cabinet, Downing Street has said.

Who's likely to be in

Jeremy Hunt

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will have been talking for days, Sir Iain Duncan Smith has suggested as he said he expects the new Tory leader to keep the current Chancellor in post.

Sir Iain said he believes it is “unlikely” that Mr Sunak will appoint someone else to the job given that Mr Hunt is currently working on the medium-term fiscal plan which is due to be unveiled on October 31.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I am not very good at speculation but I do think that on this particular occasion I think it is unlikely that he will move him because he is already heading in six days' time for a budget so it would be very difficult and I suspect that they are probably not far off each other in a general sense of which direction.

"I would expect that Jeremy Hunt has been consulting and talking to Rishi Sunak over the last few days if not the last week or so."

Jeremy Hunt arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on Tuesday - PETER NICHOLLS

Penny Mordaunt

Ms Mordaunt, who bowed out of the race to hand Mr Sunak a spectacular political comeback as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs, is expected to get some kind of promotion - with some speculating that she could replace Mr Cleverly as foreign secretary.

