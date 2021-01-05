Sunak told lockdown support for UK firms fails to go far enough

The UK is back in a strict lockdown, with calls for more support for firms. Photo: PA

Business chiefs and senior politicians are warning new lockdown grants do not go far enough, and saying many firms and workers “fall down the cracks” in coronavirus support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £4.6bn ($6.3bn) in new grants of up to £9,000 a site for firms bracing for extended lockdowns across the UK on Tuesday, in a move welcomed by business leaders.

But there are calls for more targeted support beyond the measures, which are focused largely on shut-down retail, hospitality and leisure firms with a ring-fenced £4bn.

Industry chiefs calling for more funding to help firms across the wider economy, as local councils have been given only another £594m pot for firms in every other sector on a discretionary basis.

Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said many smaller firms would not qualify for the full headline amounts outlined by the chancellor. Many will be “left struggling to see how this new top-up grant will help them out of their cashflow problems,” he said.

“Support must be sufficient to cover not just those on the front line of retail, hospitality and leisure, but also firms in supply chains and wider business communities who are also feeling the devastating impacts of these restrictions.”

Steve Wright, chairman of the Licensed Private Hire Car Association, told Yahoo Finance UK many small private hire companies would “fall down the cracks completely” in support.

He said work had dried up altogether for many private hire micro-businesses, such as firms specialising in local airport transfers. “They support the travel and events sectors, and there’s lots of them. Are these council grants going to be available to them?”

Private hire firms would continue to struggle with fixed overheads despite the pandemic and lack of trade, he said, and called for licensing fees to be waived.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said the funding would mean a “much-needed” £277m for UK pubs. But she said brewers were not eligible for the same amount of support, despite the impact of pub closures.

“The sooner we hear of the long term support for the sector the better,” she said.

Mel Stride, Conservative chair of the Treasury select committee, said firms would welcome support, but added: “The Chancellor must not forget those who have fallen through the gaps around previous support packages as we identified in our report last summer.”

Federation of Small Businesses national chair, Mike Cherry, said: "We continue to call on the government to create a Directors Income Support Scheme, mirroring the Self Employed Support Scheme, in the form of a taxable grant for directors of limited companies calculated at 80% of three months average monthly trading profits, paid out in a single instalment and capped at £7,500.”

The committee’s report had highlighted how large numbers of people were suffering hardship as they were not eligible for government schemes because of “arbitrary” conditions.

Those in new jobs, newly self-employed, freelance and previously earning over £50,000 a year, limited company directors and freelancers on short-term contracts are among those with little or no help available.

London mayor Sadiq Khan also said on Tuesday it was “scandalous” an estimated three million people were being left out despite still taking a hit from the restrictions.

The chancellor has repeatedly declined to extend help to such groups despite intense lobbying, highlighting fraud risks and saying the government cannot protect every job.

Meanwhile Richard Watts, chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils, welcomed the new grant funding but added: “This amount will need to be kept under review to ensure it is sufficient to meet demand for support.”