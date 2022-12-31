Rishi Sunak: Britain’s problems won’t all go away next year

Rishi Sunak - James Manning/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has warned that Britain’s problems will not all go away in 2023 in a downbeat New Year message to the nation.

In his first such message as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak acknowledged that 2022 had been “tough” but argued that outside factors were to blame.

He cited the recovery from the Covid pandemic and the impact of Russia’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine as key causes of the economic problems hitting the UK.

There was no mention of his predecessor, Liz Truss, whose tax-cutting mini-Budget sent interest rates soaring and eventually led to her ousting.

Mr Sunak said: “Now, I’m not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year.

“But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin’s brutality and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat.

“In this historic year of His Majesty the King’s coronation, we will come together with pride in everything that makes this country great. Yes, 2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead is putting your priorities first.”

Mr Sunak is still less than three months into his time at Number 10, having taken over after Ms Truss resigned following 44 days in the role – the shortest premiership in UK history.

The former chancellor has made righting the economy his number one priority, signing off tax-raising measures designed to bring down inflation and calm the markets.

He has also put cutting NHS waiting lists and reducing the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.

He said in his New Year message: “I hope you had a happy Christmas. Before we enter the New Year, I want to take a moment to reflect. 2022 was tough.

“Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine. This has had a profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to.

“Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That’s why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control. And it’s because of those decisions that we’ve been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills.

“Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you.

“Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs – more funding, more doctors, and more nurses. We’re also tackling illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system.”

Mr Sunak’s record in tackling those challenges that will shape whether he can close Labour’s vast poll lead before the next general election, expected to take place in 2024.

The Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, announced tax rises and warned of spending restraint to come in their Autumn Statement.

An energy price freeze for consumers will become less generous from next spring and the same approach is expected for business energy cost support, with announcements imminent.

At the same time as inflation soars, a recession is forecast to grip the UK next year, complicating attempts to use taxation and spending to fix the country’s economic woes

NHS waiting lists have continued to rise, despite Boris Johnson, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak all having stressed the importance of bringing them down over the year.

Public sector strikes are expected to continue into the new year, with teachers balloting to take industrial action. The outcome of the votes is due in early January.

Mr Sunak is expected to use speeches in the coming weeks to flesh out his vision for his premiership, having been scrambled into office at pace in October.