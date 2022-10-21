A Rishi Sunak-Boris Johnson double act could be the royal flush no one saw coming

Graphic

Rishi Sunak is expected to reject any offer by Boris Johnson to drop his leadership bid in return for a Cabinet job as two Tory big beasts mull over whether to strike a deal.

The former chancellor solidified his position as the strong front-runner as he soared ahead on MP nominations, followed by the former prime minister in second place.

The pair’s fractious relationship has dominated Tory politics this year, initially jointly working on economic policy before Mr Sunak dramatically quit, bringing down Mr Johnson 48 hours later.

However, the prospect of electoral wipeout – with one poll showing just one in seven voters support the Tories, its worst-ever poll result – has placed a premium on party unity.

All candidates and their backers agree that whoever wins will face an uphill task – many think an insurmountable one – to bring warring Tory MPs back together behind a policy agenda.

That dynamic, plus the mix of raw political power and ego-driven determination for the top job, has placed Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson in something of a poker game.

How good are their hands when bluster is put aside? What would it take to make one of the two men fold? And if a move is made, will it be taken up – or will bluff be called?

At the heart of the dynamic are the pure numbers. In the past 24 hours, there has been a mad dash to get supporters to make public endorsements to prove the viability of each candidacy.

Mr Sunak, who comfortably won the MPs round in this summer’s contest, has taken an early lead. In many ways, this is to be expected – he did so this time three months ago.

Hitting the 100 mark is easy for the Sunak camp. He surpassed the threshold in round two of MP voting in July and ended up with 137 MP backers in the final round.

For Mr Johnson, it is much trickier. In July, he did not run for obvious reasons – he had just been turfed out following more than 50 ministerial resignations and dire opinion polls.

The former prime minister is now asking MPs who ousted him from Number 10 – MPs he referred to derogatorily as a “herd” – to now rally to his side and endorse him.

Story continues

Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons who on Friday became the first candidate to go public with an announcement, was a distant third in terms of MP endorsements – though it is early days.

There is a curious aspect in this leadership race. More than 24 hours after Liz Truss resigned, neither of the front runners have confirmed they are seeking the top job.

Mr Johnson was still in the Dominican Republic on Friday. He is calling Tory MPs to promise the Earth and twist arms, but not a word has been uttered in public in his own name.

The same, curiously, is true of Mr Sunak. At the last contest, he was the first big name out of the blocks, dropping a slick video with him uttering the opening line: “Let me tell you a story”.

But Team Rishi is taking the opposite approach this time around. He is expected to go public this weekend, but when exactly remains unclear as he blitzes chats with MPs.

Mr Sunak is back in London from Yorkshire, with much of his summer campaign team reunited. Mel Stride, the Tory MP praised for number-crunching, is leading the MP engagement again.

Which leads back to the numbers and one key question: can Mr Johnson get to 100 MPs? If he does by 2pm Monday, he makes the ballot. If not, he is out, his comeback hopes are quashed.

The reason that question hangs above everything is because of what follows. If both Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson get through the MPs round, an online vote of the Tory membership will decide.

Mr Sunak has already been felled by the membership once this year as it went for Ms Truss. A third of members at least remain loyal to Mr Johnson, according to polling this autumn.

Would the members go for the one-time darling of the base, the “Carlsberg candidate” who swept London and then the Red Wall? Or the fiscal realist who has steered the economy through tough times once before and whose warnings went unheeded in the summer?

Perhaps Mr Sunak can pull off a victory with the members. One poll last week picked up regret, with members saying they now would pick Mr Sunak, not Ms Truss. But it is a hell of a gamble.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

And so, the poker game. Does Mr Sunak offer Mr Johnson a job? The incentive is there – to convince the former prime minister to drop out before a membership vote is possible.

Such a move would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago. In fact, Mr Sunak ruled it out during the summer’s campaign, when he endlessly distanced himself from Mr Johnson.

But on Friday night, Sunak campaign insiders insisted nothing was off the table, even as they played down the idea a pact was under way. “He will talk to anyone,” said a source.

The former chancellor’s backers certainly think it is worth weighing up. Two Tory MPs among the first 50 to back Mr Sunak floated a jaw-dropper of a proposal on Friday: offering Mr Johnson the job of Home Secretary.

One Sunak backer told The Telegraph: “The next Conservative leader needs a team from the top of Cabinet right down that reflects the breadth of talent and of views in the Conservative Party.

“Personally, I think that means that Rishi should offer both Penny [Mordaunt] and Boris positions in that team. Boris would be a great Home Secretary – able to finally deal with the issue of illegal cross-Channel migration he’s been talking about getting a grip on for years.”

‘Do anything to keep the party together’

A second, asked about the idea of Mr Johnson being offered the Home Secretary role, said: “I think we need to do anything to keep the party together. I’d countenance anything.”

However, other Sunak backers were horrified by the idea of offering Mr Johnson a Cabinet role. One said: “He is under formal investigation for misleading the House. Have people forgotten this?”

Could a man fined for breaking Covid lockdown laws earlier this year really take over oversight of the police? Little is ruled out in the mad world of Tory politics these days.

Then again, plenty of potential future leaders have had their dreams crushed in the Home Office, as the string of brief tenures in the New Labour years attests. Mr Johnson will be aware of that.

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky - Ukraine Government/No 10 Downing Street

Another idea would be handing Mr Johnson the role of foreign secretary. There could be a special focus on leading with Ukraine, where he has a tight bond with Volodymyr Zelensky, the wartime president. But then, that is a role he held just a few years back.

The biggest factor here would be Mr Johnson’s mindset. Does he really want to come back to government one rung down from where he was just a few months back? No modern prime minister has done so. The lead singer rarely returns to join the backing chorus.

But then, if Mr Johnson really does plot a comeback, perhaps a return to a great office of state is a perfect stepping stone – rehabilitated in the Cabinet and ready for another run if a vacancy once again emerges.

Mr Sunak’s thinking, too, has to be considered. But there is an incentive there. His team is already framing him as the unity candidate, which means having big backers among the Johnsonians and the Trussites. Why not the real deal?

The other way is still possible as well. On The Telegraph’s homepage on Friday was a Johnson ally saying Mr Sunak should reach out to back Mr Johnson at a price. “Rishi should make contact and work out how the two of them can get back together,” the ally said.

The indication from those who know Mr Sunak’s mind is he would not accept any offer, certainly not early in the race when he is streaking ahead on MP endorsements.

But, interestingly, no categorical rejection has been issued yet. That leaves the door open for a return should Mr Johnson somehow hit 100 Tory MPs and triumph with the members.

It is often said the Conservatives are the most successful political party in history because of their ruthless understanding of what is needed to keep hold of power.

The party faces electoral oblivion. Its two biggest figures are squaring off. A Sunak-Johnson double act to keep the Tories alive could be the royal flush no one saw coming.