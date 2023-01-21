Rishi Sunak: Blue light reforms will fix our broken services

Rishi Sunak will on Sunday pledge to fix Britain’s broken emergency services, acknowledging that they are failing to properly serve the public.

Ahead of the biggest NHS strike so far on Monday, the Prime Minister told The Telegraph that blue light reform will be at the heart of the Conservative agenda going forward.

It came as Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, wrote in The Telegraph that “sickening crimes” had left confidence in the police “at breaking point”, urging forces to “get back to basics”.

The Metropolitan Police is under intensified scrutiny after the case of David Carrick exposed the force’s failings.

Scotland Yard admitted it had “missed opportunities” to catch serial rapist Carrick, the officer convicted of more than 80 offences last week.

Mr Sunak told The Telegraph: “Everyone calling 999 deserves to feel confident they will get the urgent help they need.

“Our paramedics, ambulance drivers, police and firefighters do an incredible job keeping us safe, but each service has its unique challenges we must overcome to drive improvement for the public.

“Blue light services that people can rely on are a fundamental aspect of our society, and I am committed to making them work better for everyone.”

Ms Braverman said numerous scandals involving sexual abuse, corruption, racism and homophobia had undermined the ability of officers to police by consent.

She warned that there could be “no more excuses” from the police as she demanded that every officer “stand up to any sign of disrespectful or abusive behaviour at every level”.

The Home Secretary plans to “empower” chief constables to make it easier for them to sack corrupt, abusive or incompetent officers through reforms of the dismissal process and introduce stronger rules on vetting to root out those unfit to wear the uniform.

She added: “It’s time for a new generation of police officers, with a return to common sense policing. That’s cracking down on illegal drugs in our communities, catching burglars and putting away rapists and murderers.”

Story continues

Police are not the only emergency service in turmoil, with ambulance workers set to walk out on Monday in a strike that will see more than 2,600 staff on picket lines while 999 response times reach record lows.

Mr Sunak said that “people are waiting too long for an ambulance and too long to be admitted to A&E” and he is putting a record £39 billion funding into the NHS over the next three years.

Ambulance response times in England were the worst ever last month, as it took an average of 93 minutes to reach people suffering from strokes, burns and chest pains.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E also hit a new record of 54,532, with the NHS beset by strikes, the Covid backlog and a surge in flu cases.

The fire service was also found on Friday to need “urgent”reform or it “won’t be able to provide the best possible service to the public”.

Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector, found bullying, harassment and discrimination within the ranks and said one in three brigades must “improve how they respond to routine incidents”.

Labour has also laid out its plan to fix Britain’s “broken” emergency services through root and branch reform rather than throwing more cash at them.

In a joint article, Yvette Cooper and Wes Streeting, the shadow home and health secretaries, said too many people feared help would not turn up when they needed it.

“It can feel like nothing in our country is working. The number of crimes solved has plummeted, while NHS waiting times have been rising steadily for years,” they wrote.

“Labour is clear that major public service reforms are long overdue. Putting patients first in our NHS, putting victims first in our criminal justice system, challenging outdated practices that let people down and never being afraid to stand up for those our services are really supposed to serve.”

They vowed to cut out “the maddening inefficiency patients experience as they are passed from pillar to post” in the NHS and to boost crime prevention by “rebuilding” neighbourhood policing.

It came after Mr Sunak was fined by Lancashire police for failing to wear a seatbelt during a visit to the North West, with the transgression captured in a video posted by Number 10.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would pay the fixed penalty notice and “fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised”.