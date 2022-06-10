Rishi Sunak blamed for wasting £11bn in government debt blunder - live updates

Chancellor Rishi Sunak £11bn taxpayer money government debt NIESR - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of losing £11bn of taxpayers’ money by paying too much money to service the Government’s debt.

The losses come from the Chancellor’s failure to insure against higher interest rates a year ago on the £895bn created through quantitative easing, according to analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak’s decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

The losses are greater than the amount the Conservatives accused Gordon Brown of losing between 2003 and 2010, when he sold off some of Britain’s gold reserves at discount prices.

The Treasury said: “We have a clear financing strategy to meet the Government’s funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions.”

Just Eat to take massive loss on Grubhub sale

Grubhub Just Eat Takeaway Apollo - Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Just Eat Takeaway looks set to book a massive loss if it succeeds is selling its Grubhub division.

The Dutch delivery giant paid $7.3bn (£5.9bn) for Grubhub last year, but has since faced an investor backlash over the investment.

Several investment firms including US private equity giant Apollo Global Management are now weighing bids for the company. However, some suitors are considering offers close to just $1bn, Bloomberg reports.

Just Eat has seen its shares plummet almost 75pc over the last year amid a slowdown in growth and wider troubles in the tech sector.

It also faces internal turmoil after it launched an investigation into its chief operation officer's personal conduct and its chairman stepped down last month.

Investors including Cat Rock Capital have called for the company to sell off Grubhub, saying it was sapping the group's value.

BoE: Inflation expectations at highest on record

Inflation expectations among Britons have surged to their highest level on record, piling pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further.

Average expectations for the rate of inflation over the next year hit 4.6pc in May, according to the central bank's latest survey. That's up from 4.3pc in February and the highest since records began in 1999.

Asked about inflation in the 12 months after that, respondents predicted inflation at 3.4pc. Longer-term forecasts over the next five years climbed to 3.5pc.

The figures come ahead of a key meeting next week, when the Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise interest rates from 1pc to 1.25pc.

The survey showed 70pc of respondents expect rates to rise over the next year – up from 65pc in February.

Steak shortages loom as fertiliser prices rocket

Steak shortages fertiliser Salt Bae - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Tim Wallace has more:

Meat processors warned that households will be forced to opt for cheaper cuts of meat such as mince as farmers cut back on fertiliser needed to grow grass for their cows. Wheat and cereals can be used as an alternative for cow feed but the price of these grains have also soared. With little affordable feed, farmers will have to slaughter cattle earlier in the season when they are smaller and the meat is lower quality, industry bosses said. Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said this autumn would be “really messy” for farmers following the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants in the UK. Mr Allen said: “Quite a few farmers will be short of feed going into the winter. The alternative would have been to feed wheat and cereals, and those prices are through the roof as well. “It will be difficult to get the nice cuts and consistency of cuts.”

Pound falls with interest rates in focus

Sterling is lagging behind the rest of its G10 peers this morning as attention turns to surging inflation and potential interest rate rises.

This afternoon's consumer price index in the US will be closely watched for clues about further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, traders are turning their attention to the Bank of England's interest rate decision next week.

The pound was down 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.2481. Against the euro it also slipped 0.1pc to 85.08p.

Credit Suisse tumbles as State Street quashes takeover rumours

Credit Suisse dropped in early trading after US bank State Street poured cold water on rumours it was pursuing a takeover.

Shares fell as much as 6pc this morning, extending yesterday's 5.6pc slump.

Swiss financial blog Paradeplatz reported earlier this week that State Street was lining up an offer of 9 Swiss francs per share for Credit Suisse.

The US bank initially declined to comment, before issuing a statement saying there was "no basis to the continuing market rumours".

Fast delivery app Gorillas to shut UK warehouses as it cuts costs

Gorillas delivery UK warehouse - Tobias Schwarz / AFP

Rapid food delivery startup Gorillas is set to close warehouses in the UK as it struggles to raise cash.

The Berlin-based company is considering proposals to close one base in London and four outside the capital, Bloomberg reports.

It comes amid a wider cost-cutting push by Gorillas, which has grown rapidly since its inception in 2020 and is valued at $3bn (£2.4bn).

The company raised $1bn in a funding round last year, but tough competition and a squeeze on household budgets has cast doubts over the prospects for the sector, which includes rivals such as Getir and Uber.

Oil trader Trafigura posts record profit on war boost

Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders, posted a record profit in the first half of the year even as Russia's war in Ukraine fuelled trading risk.

The Singapore-based company posted a net profit of $2.7bn (£2.2bn) in the six months to March as it cashed in on wild swings in prices sparked by the conflict.

At the same time, though, Trafigura's value at risk – a measure of how much it could lose on a normal trading day – also jumped higher.

Over the six-month period VaR averaged $244m. That's more than five times the previous year's average.

Chanel owners get £4bn windfall as sales soar

Chanel Wertheimer luxury - AFP PHOTO/PHILIPPE LOPEZ

The family behind Chanel pocketed a $5bn (£4bn) windfall last year thanks to surging demand for its luxury products.

The Wertheimer family received tow $2.5bn dividends in 2021 through their Cayman Islands-based holding companies, according to filings.

That's the largest annual payout from the No. 5 perfume owner since it started publishing financial accounts.

The Wertheimer's net worth has jumped 37pc this year to $90bn, according to Bloomberg, as price increases pushed its 2021 profits above pre-pandemic levels.

Chanel's classic flap bag was selling for $8,200 in the US in December, up 60pc from 2019, while customers at its Paris stores were limited to buying one bag at a time.

Septuagenarian brothers Alain and Gerard are thought to own equal shares in the luxury retailer.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day firmly on the back foot after the ECB's hawkish outlook sparked renewed fears about inflation and rising interest rates.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.9pc, with losses across the board.

The ECB yesterday said it will deliver its first interest rate rise since 2011 next month, while traders are turning their attention to US inflation figures due later today.

Energy giants BP and Shell were the biggest drag, while miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore all dropped as copper and industrial metals prices cooled.

GSK bucked the downward trend, rising 1.9pc after it said its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was successful in a late-stage trial.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 0.8pc, with Wizz Air down 4pc.

Amazon pulls out of $7.7bn race for cricket rights

IPL Amazon cricket rights - BCCI/PA Wire

Amazon is said to be pulling out of a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches.

The ecommerce giant was vying for the rights – expected to fetch a whopping $7.7bn (£6.2bn) – alongside rivals such as Disney, Sony and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

But the company is planning to drop out of the race rather than get into a bidding war, Bloomberg reports.

The IPL is seen as a key way of securing a dominant position as a media player in a country of 1.4bn people. It enjoys a cult-like status in the country, and trails only the Premier League and the NFL in terms of global popularity, according to its organiser.

Companies rethink growth plans amid hiring crunch

Companies are scaling back their growth plans as they grapple with chronic labour shortages plaguing the economy.

Job vacancies and placements both slowed in May, suggesting that employers are starting to "rethink their growth plans because of skills shortages which are proving difficult to fix as quickly as they need".

That's according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG, which highlighted the conundrum facing employers.

While there was a steep increase in demand for staff, employers are struggling to fill roles despite dangling bumper pay increases.

Claire Warnes at KPMG said:

The initial effects of this have been obvious, in particular the driving up of starting salaries. However, perhaps we are starting to see wider consequences of the systemic issues in the available workforce to support the growth opportunities which employers are chasing.

FTSE 100 slides at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open, extending yesterday's losses as inflation worries continue to grip markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,439 points.

Chinese factory inflation eases to lowest in a year

China inflation Covid lockdown - Hector RETAMAL / AFP

China's factory-gate inflation dropped to its lowest level in a year in May while consumer prices were stable despite disruption from Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

The producer price index, which tracks the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 6.4pc year on year, according to official data.

That's down from an 8pc rise the previous month and the lowest since April last year.

China's consumer price index rose 2.1pc in May – the same level as the previous month and in line with economists' expectations.

The easing reflects a cooling of commodities prices, though analysts have warned that inflation may only be slowing as tough lockdowns across China have sapped demand.

Bank of England: Biggest banks no longer too big to fail

Britain's biggest banks are no longer too big to fail.

That's according to a new report by the Bank of England, which found none of the UK's largest lenders should require a public bailout in the event of a crisis.

The Bank's response to self-assessments of eight banks – including HSBC and Barclays – found that their systems for critical functions should avert the kind of state intervention needed during the 2008 financial crash.

Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor, said the new regime "successfully reduces risk to depositors and the financial system and better protects the UK's public funds".

The global financial crisis results in the taxpayer shelling out billions of pounds to support banks including RBS and shore up the financial system.

How did Sunak waste taxpayer money?

The accusations revolve around the £895bn of assets the Bank of England has bought through the quantitative easing process, which was launched in the aftermath of the financial crisis 13 years ago.

The central bank mainly used the cash to buy government bonds from financial markets. It then had to pay interest at its official rate when investors deposited the proceeds at the Bank of England.

Last year, when the Bank rate was just 0.1pc, NIESR recommended that the Government insure the cost of servicing debt against the risk of rising rates by converting it into government bonds with a longer maturity, the FT reports.

But the Government failed to do so and interest rates now stand at 1pc. NIESR calculates this has now cost the taxpayer £11bn.

Sunak blamed for £11bn debt losses

A top economic research group has pointed the finger at Rishi Sunak for squandering £11bn of taxpayer money.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the Chancellor had been caught out by failing to insure against higher interest rates a year ago on £895bn of money created through quantitative easing.

Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, said Mr Sunak’s decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

The losses, reported by the Financial Times, will pose a new headache for the Chancellor as he faces scrutiny over his response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Treasury said: “We have a clear financing strategy to meet the government’s funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions.”

