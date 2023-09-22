Rishi Sunak has betrayed Britain’s clean-tech economy for a mess of pottage

Labour clearly thinks that Mr Sunak has allowed a reactionary techno-Luddite faction in his party to pull him into a trap - Chris J Ratcliffe/Shutterstock

If Rishi Sunak had swept away the green prohibitions in order to free the British people from coercion, the gesture would have had a philosophical consistency. It would have upheld a certain kind of free Conservatism. But he has kept the bans, at least the ones that actually exist.

If he had followed America with a blizzard of tax credits, drawing in the world’s capital to drive an infrastructure boom and keep ahead in the clean-tech arms race, it would have been a policy worth the name.

If he had passed a British version of the Inflation Reduction Act, building a home-grown industry strong enough to compete with China and America as they run away with the post-carbon revolution, it would have made strategic sense. But he has not done anything of the sort.

Does the Government still believe its own claim that “net zero is the growth opportunity of the 21st century”? Does it believe its own 340-page Skidmore report, “Mission Zero”, which concluded just months ago that decarbonisation is a £100bn shot in the arm for British business this decade?

Does it believe that phasing out obsolete fossil fuels will raise economic output by 2pc of GDP, reduce average fuel bills for households, lower the debt ratio by 23 percentage points, as well as lifting British productivity, driving a clean-tech export boom and cutting the trade deficit?

If the Government still believes any of this, it was not obvious in Mr Sunak’s speech on Wednesday. The memorable lines were all about “tough choices and sacrifices” and the imposition of “intolerable costs”.

It is even less obvious in the rhetoric of his ministers. “We can’t save the planet by bankrupting the British people,” said Suella Braverman. This is the message that our government chooses to project. It presents an economic win as if it were a loss. It woefully misleads the British people.

It is an odd form of statecraft to discourage the switch to electric vehicles at the very moment that Saudi Arabia and Opec are engaged in the naked manipulation of crude prices, cutting supply by one million barrels a day into a tight market.

The cartel knows that the US strategic petroleum reserve is at a 40-year low, and that Texas shale frackers have exhausted their best seams. Mohammed bin Salman seems intent on driving Brent through $100 a barrel and probably far beyond.

Whether or not Britain retreats from the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars makes no substantive difference in itself. A great wave of cheap EVs will flood the mass market within two years, undercutting combustion cars on purchase price, as they are already doing in China.

Mr Sunak admits as much himself: “I expect that by 2030, the vast majority of cars sold will be electric. Why? Because the costs are reducing; the range is improving; the charging infrastructure is growing,” he said.

The binding statutory force of the Climate Change Act means that the High Court will force the Government to go back to the drawing board even if the Conservatives are re-elected.

Yet the signal of retreat on a major international pledge certainly does matter. The UK’s pioneering 2030 ban underpinned British diplomacy at Cop26, a genuine success that enlarged the net zero ranks from 30pc to 91pc of global emissions, but which is now irreparably tarnished as insincere.

“What the world sees in Sunak’s lurch on net zero is a lack of seriousness. It is tabloid, culture-war, policy-making,” said Michael Jacobs, the UK’s climate negotiator at the Paris Accord and now professor of political economy at Sheffield University.

“For years people envied Britain’s almost miraculous consensus on climate policy. Just five Tories voted against the Climate Act in 2008. But now there is a feeling that Britain can no longer govern properly, and it is chilling everything.”

The ban was also an implicit contract with investors in the EV industries and the wider clean-tech nexus. This has now been violated, the latest assault on Britain’s once envied reputation for regulatory stability.

There is a ruthless global struggle underway to secure clean-tech capital, as the Government discovered when it set the strike-price too low in the latest offshore wind auction, and nobody bid.

“This chopping and changing puts us at the back of the queue for investment,” said Kingsmill Bond, an ex-banker now at analysts RMI.

A retroactive windfall levy on renewables – without the reinvestment tax-break offered to oil and gas – is the sort of behaviour that risks turning Britain into a no-go zone. Vattenfalls is walking away from the 1.4 gigawatt Norfolk Boreas project already agreed. The UK’s energy strategy is disintegrating before our eyes.

There is no urgent justification for Mr Sunak’s U-turn. There is no clamour for delay from the British car industry. Every single carmaker wants to keep the 2030 deadline. They have invested large sums in EV technology on that basis. The retooling of their plants is irreversible.

All are irritated. “Clarity is required,” said Stellantis. Ford said it needs three things from the Government: “Ambition, commitment and consistency; a relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.”

Nor is there broad tissue rejection of EVs by the British public. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says two thirds of drivers want to go electric but are held back by cost and lack of charging infrastructure. It found that nine in 10 who have switched to EVs say they will never go back.

Most of the petrol and diesel cars sold in Britain after 2030 will have to be imported, if there is any demand beyond homoeopathic numbers. By then the world’s energy and transport landscape will be unrecognisable.

Research by RMI suggests that disruptive technology tends to go parabolic once penetration reaches 10pc. “It takes around six years for EVs to go from 1pc to 10pc of new car sales. The next stage is quicker still: In leading countries, it takes another six years to get to 80pc,” it said.

This ‘S curve’ effect has already happened in Norway (88pc), Sweden (54pc), and is now happening across northern Europe. It is happening in China, where EVs took a 38pc share in June, on track for 10 million sales this year.

RMI estimates that EVs could reach 50pc of total global car sales by 2026, and after that it will become a cascade as the next generation of EV batteries – solid state, lithium-air, or otherwise – pushes the range to a thousand miles at lower aggregate cost.

So why has it become an urgent matter for the British government to bin a commitment that is seven years away and will be rendered irrelevant by global market forces in the meantime?

There is no good reason. The Government has sprung this cynical surprise solely in order to exploit a wedge issue in the next election.

I have no idea how the electoral arithmetic stacks up but Labour clearly thinks that Mr Sunak has allowed a reactionary techno-Luddite faction in his party to pull him into a trap.

Sir Keir Starmer has moved into the centre ground on almost every issue to safeguard his 20-point poll lead, but notably not on climate policy. “Labour has gleefully accepted this wedge. This is exactly the territory they want to fight the election on,” said Prof Jacobs.

Has the Prime Minister sold out Britain’s clean-tech ambitions and what remains of its reputation for stable administration for a mess of pottage? The spectacle is distressing to behold.

