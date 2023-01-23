Rishi Sunak Asks Ethics Adviser To Investigate Nadhim Zahawi Tax Claims

Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to look into Nadhim Zahawi, following revelations about the Conservative Party chairman’s multi-million pound tax dispute.

Amid calls from Labour that Zahawi be sacked, the prime minister said “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

Zahawi has insisted his “error” over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was “careless and not deliberate”.

The BBC was told that Zahawi paid a penalty – reported by The Guardian to be around 30% – taking the total estimated settlement to around £4.8 million.

According to the broadcaster the dispute was resolved while Zahawi was chancellor, between July and September, and ultimately the minister in charge of HMRC.

