Rishi Sunak accuses Australia of breaching spirit of cricket with Jonny Bairstow stumping

Rishi Sunak says that Australia’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the Ashes Test at Lord’s was “not in the spirit” of the game.

Fans and players were furious on Sunday after Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey, the Australia wicketkeeper, while wandering out of his crease believing that the over was complete and that the ball was therefore dead. The Australia team had an opportunity to withdraw their appeal but did not do so and Bairstow was therefore given out by the third umpire, in accordance with the letter of the law.

Ben Stokes, the England captain whose innings of 155 was not enough to save the game, described the stumping as “the match-winning moment” and said he would have withdrawn the appeal.

Stokes said after the game: “I would have had to have a real think around the spirit of the game. Would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening? It would be no.”

Asked about the controversy on Monday lunchtime, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.

“The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best, and it was an incredible Test Match, and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley.”

Asked if Mr Sunak agreed the Australian team’s actions around the Bairstow stumping were “not in the spirit of cricket”, the spokesman replied: “Yep.”

But he added that it was unlikely he would raise the matter with Anthony Albanese, his Australian counterpart, and insisted that despite a “friendly rivalry” the British public “would want the Prime Minister to focus on the core issues of the UK-Australia relationship”.

MCC ‘right to suspend’ members

Downing Street also weighed in on a separate incident in the Long Room, after which three members of the Marylebone Cricket Club were suspended over accusations of verbal abuse and physical contact with Australia’s players. The confrontation occurred as the teams left the field following Bairstow’s dismissal.

MCC members clashed with Australia's players in the Long Room

Mr Sunak’s spokesman added: “He thinks it is right that MCC has taken swift action to suspend any member accused of poor behaviour.

“I think he was there when Nathan Lyon hobbled out to bat on Saturday, obviously he was in considerable pain, and he was given a standing ovation by members there, and I think he felt that’s much more in keeping with the spirit of cricket.”

MCC went on to apologise “unreservedly” to the Australian team in the wake of the suspensions after some players, including Usman Khawaja and David Warner, were filmed stopping to remonstrate with supporters.

Guy Lavender, the chief executive of MCC and a former lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment, took the rare step on Sunday lunchtime of addressing members to remind them to respect the players amid a febrile atmosphere at Lord’s.

Sunak interviewed on TMS

A keen cricket fan, Mr Sunak was in attendance for the penultimate day of the second Ashes test on Saturday, when he was interviewed on the BBC’s Test Match Special (TMS).

After the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) found racism, sexism and classism are “widespread” in the game, the Prime Minister told the programme: “I haven’t experienced that in cricket, but of course I’ve experienced racism growing up.

“It stings you in a way that very few other things do. I’m in a job where I take criticism on a daily, hourly, minute-by-minute basis. But racism, it stings you, it does hurt.”

