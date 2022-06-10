Rishi Sunak accused of wasting billions servicing government debt

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has been accused of failing to act soon enough to save £11bn of taxpayers' money that has been used to pay interest on government debt.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the losses stemmed from the chancellor's failure to insure against interest rate rises.

It meant higher than necessary payments on £900bn of reserves created through the quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The Treasury said it was the Bank of England's role to decide QE measures.

NIESR's Prof Jagjit Chadha, told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak's actions had left the country with "an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk".

The Bank of England created £895bn of money through quantitative easing. Most of this was used to buy government bonds from pension funds and other investors.

When those investors put the proceeds in commercial bank deposits at the Bank, it had to pay interest at its official interest rate.

Last year, when the official rate was still 0.1%, NIESR said the government should have insured the cost of servicing this debt against the risk of rising interest rates.

It said interest payments have "now become much more expensive" and it estimates the loss over the past year at around £11bn.

"Such a lost opportunity is an unnecessary cost to the public finances at a very difficult time," the think tank said.

It suggested converting the debt into government bonds with longer to pay it back.

"It would have been much better to have reduced the scale of short-term liabilities earlier, as we have argued for some time, and to exploit the benefits of longer-term debt issuance. This is very much a question for the Treasury to answer," said Prof Chadha.

Gerard Lyons, the former chief economic adviser to Boris Johnson when the prime minister was Mayor of London, tweeted that the issue was "all too predictable".

Dr Lyons, now a senior fellow at the Policy Exchange think tank, said the "UK should've locked into low rates, borrowing more longer dated debt and not over reliance on QE to fund the deficit".

'Fast and loose'

Labour's shadow treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: "These are astronomical sums for the chancellor to lose, and leaves working people picking up the cheque for his severe wastefulness while he hikes their taxes in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

"This government has played fast and loose with taxpayers' money. Britain deserves a government that respects public money and delivers for people across the country."

A Treasury spokesman said: "There are long-standing arrangements around the asset purchase facility - to date £120bn has been transferred to HM Treasury and used to reduce our debt, but we have always been aware that at some point the direction of those payments may need to reverse.

"We have a clear financing strategy to meet the government's funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England's monetary policy decisions."

"It is for the [Bank's] Monetary Policy Committee to take decisions on quantitative easing operations to meet the objectives in their remit, and we remain fully committed to their independence."