Rise in Testing due to increasing prevalence in cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases is driving the demand for Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices in Egypt: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Installations of Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring devices in Egypt is expected to grow as demand for technologically advanced products with extensive testing menu is rising within the healthcare facilities.

- Owing to the increasing demand for POC and fully automated analyzers, the Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a decent growth rate in the next few years. An increase in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs and emergency departments in Egypt would further accelerate the pace of growth of this market.

Increasing Disease Prevalence in Egypt: Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death amongst the Egyptian Population. Cardiovascular Diseases are a major public health concern with significant social and economic implications in terms of healthcare -needs, lost productivity and premature death, therefore the testing for such parameters is on the rise in Egypt which is supporting the growth of these diagnostic devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in the hospitals and independent labs in the country. Continuous need for improving the quality of healthcare in Egypt is also factor that is driving the market.

Egypt's Elevating Healthcare Infrastructure: Egypt's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Blood Gas, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Market in Egypt. The Government of Egypt has planned to double the spending on Healthcare during the 2020-2021 which is expected to be around EGP 140 Billion increasing from EGP 73 Billion in 2019. Along with it, the proposal includes the establishment of 122 hospitals, 35 medical centers and 17 psychiatric hospitals which will boost the demand for these equipments in the country. Egypt's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for blood gas and POC immunoassay analyzers along with transcutaneous monitoring equipments in the country.

Future of Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices in Egypt: Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring devices Market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR during 2021-2025. Technological innovations and extensive testing menu on a single device will be the major growth drivers for this market in Egypt. POC and handheld devices are gaining popularity in the private sector healthcare facilities and are expected to grow significantly in the country. The new generation of POC devices in the future would be handheld, wireless solution to enable comprehensive blood analysis testing with results in less than a minute.

The report titled "Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitors Market Outlook to 2025-Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Increasing Testing Parameters and Higher Demand for POC Devices to Drive the market" by Ken Research suggested that the Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR. The market revenue for Blood Gas Analyzers and POC Immunoassay Analyzers in Egypt is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the high demand for such devices in the country.

Key Segments Covered

Blood Gas Analyzer

  • By Installed Base

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Product

  • By Type of Demand

  • By Type of End-user

  • By Type of End-User Entity

  • By Type of Workload

  • By Type of Device

  • By type of Sales Mode

  • By Region

POC Immunoassay Analyzer (Benchtop)

  • By Installed Base

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Demand

  • By End User

  • By Type of End-User Entity

  • By Type of Sales Mode

  • By Region

Transcutaneous Monitors

  • By Installed Base

  • By Type of Product

  • By End User

  • By End User

  • By End-User Entity

  • By Region

Key Target Audience

  • Healthcare Industry

  • Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

  • Medical Device Distributors

  • Hospitals

  • Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centers

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTA0MjA1

Time Period Captured in the Report:

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Period: 2021F–2025F

Companies Covered:

Equipments Manufacturers

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Abbott

  • Siemens

  • Radiometer

  • Wondfo

  • Boditech

  • Mitsubishi

  • Sentec

  • Instrumentation Laboratory

  • Sensacore and Others

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Introduction

  • Market Ecosystem – Supply Side and Demand Side

  • Value chain Analysis

  • Government Regulations

  • Detailed Analysis on Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Detailed Analysis on POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Detailed Analysis on Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Growth Drivers)

  • Major Challenges in Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Market

  • Business Opportunity (Customer Analysis, Major upcoming Healthcare Projects in Egypt)

  • Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:
Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitors Market

