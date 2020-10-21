‘All Rise’: Reggie Lee Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Reggie Lee, who recurred heavily on the first season of All Rise, has been promoted to a one-year series regular on the upcoming second season of the CBS legal drama.

Lee plays Head DDA Thomas Choi, Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson) strict but fair boss. Lee started season 1 as a new boss with strict principles in the law. Through the first season, he was up against Mark Callans unorthodox ways, more often butting heads, but also prompting ‘Choi’ to see the other side of things. He appeared in 13 episodes in Season 1.

In addition to Lee’s one-year deal, All Rice recently promoted Audrey Corsa and Lindsay Gort to series regulars for Season 2.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. The series also stars Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Creator/co-showrunner Gregg Spottiswood, Len Goldstein, Michael Robin and co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence are executive producers for Warner Bros Television.

Lee can also be seen recurring on Quibi’s The Fugitive and will soon be seen in a supporting role in Netflix’s Sweet Girl. He’s repped by Greene & Associates, Vault Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.