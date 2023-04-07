Rise of the Pink Ladies, review: even viewers hopelessly devoted to musicals won't love this Grease prequel

This Grease prequel series follows the original members of the Pink Ladies - Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

A Grease prequel series, you say? Tell me more, tell me more. Marking 45 years since the hit movie’s release, Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies (Paramount+) is an all-singing, all-dancing series set in 1954, four years before the original. Disappointingly, it’s not so much greased lightning as grey drizzle.

Don’t come into this expecting to meet the film’s four Pink Ladies – Jan, Marty or the two ultimate fan favourites, bubbly Frenchie and sarky Rizzo – who only pop up for fleeting cameos. Danny and Sandy are also conspicuous by their absence. Instead this is an origin story for the rose-jacketed clique, following their forerunners at Rydell High. These disaffected outcasts dare to form their own patriarchy-challenging girl gang, sparking a moral panic among the conservative smalltown community.

Don’t come into it expecting the familiar singalong hits either. The opening episode features a contemporary take on the 1978 film’s Barry Gibb-penned title song, set at a lavishly recreated drive-in theatre. Thereafter, it’s original tunes all the way, accompanied by jazz-handy, ambitiously staged dance numbers.

Marisa Davila and Johnathan Nieves in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

Marisa Davila stars as protagonist Jane, a nerdy new girl who finds her reputation in tatters after rumours spread about her alleged promiscuity. All earnest eyebrows and gaffe-prone gawkiness, she’s like 30 Rock’s Liz Lemon without the wit or charm. Her trio of sidekicks – Latina bookworm Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), tomboyish scene-stealer Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso) and Asian fashionista Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) – are far more charismatic.

If you think BBC productions often turn into box-ticking exercises, try a US teen drama. Racism, misogyny, sexuality and social justice are all forced into an already over-stuffed script. Outdated stereotypes are repeatedly set up only to be taken down, a twist that becomes all too predictable. Marrying 1950s stylings with 21st-century sensibilities often feels clumsily didactic. It’s Grease meets Glee. Gleese, if you will.

The bequiffed, hot-rod-driving T-Birds are now a leather-jacketed Latino street gang, which is a neat idea never explored to its full potential. The original Pink Ladies were strutting, sassy chain-smokers. Obviously, smoking is deeply unfashionable now, so instead they rebel by flipping the middle finger or, in one misjudged scene, pulling moonies. At least they’re not vaping.

The first five episodes of the 10-parter were available for review and often dragged interminably. Overlong running times and mediocre songs don’t help. Most fail to advance the narrative, merely interrupting the pace. Viewers are tempted to fast-forward whenever someone bursts into song, which is hardly a good sign.

Rise of the Pink Ladies looks great, but feels flat. It gamely tries to channel the spirit of the beloved original but lacks its explosive energy, sizzling chemistry and camp melodrama. As a nostalgia exercise, it’s passably pleasant. As a drama in its own right, it’s neither automatic, systematic nor hydromatic. If you’re a hopelessly devoted Grease fan, this probably isn’t the one that you want.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies launches with two episodes on Paramount+ on Friday 7th April. Subsequent episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays