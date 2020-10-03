The rise of the micro wedding: What it’s like to get married in the middle of a pandemic

In the end, it turned out to be better than the wedding we had originally planned. Perhaps because our lockdown experience, like so many others’, had involved death, loss and financial strain. When the day came around, what we’d initially thought might end up feeling like a sombre, legal officiation was actually a jubilant moment of escapism.

When our first wedding - the one that had taken a year to plan - was cancelled by our venue in March a week before the nationwide lockdown, we, like many couples, assumed we’d still be able to have our big day in 2020. So, my fiancé and I planned how we might need to adapt things. Either way, we’d decided this year was when we were getting married, Covid be damned.

On daily walks around the local common, as daffodils began to border the park bringing colour to London’s ashen patina and Wisteria stirred from a year-long slumber; discussing the logistics of our imagined nuptials brought positive purpose to a time defined by monotony and days spent talking to colleagues over buffering Zoom calls from the living room.

We pondered how we might drive to Gretna Green without being able to stop at hotels along the way; we checked in with our original wedding venue; we even investigated our virtual options – a brief investigation, as it happens, since Zoom ceremonies are not permitted in the UK.

When our original wedding date came around, we got dressed up and celebrated at home with a family video chat, then walked down to our venue to say our vows. After a Spring that saw the mercury tip above 35, the 6 June saw torrential rain and thunderstorms. Serendipity, perhaps.

We watched apprehensively as the government changed the rules to permit 30-person receptions, then banned them again when Covid cases rose. We brutally chopped our guestlist by two thirds. Even still, we soon discovered that, despite what it said on paper, a 30-person ceremony isn’t really possible in most register offices anyway, since it relies upon the venue being able to accommodate social distancing.

Eventually we bit the bullet and booked a date, deciding we’d see what happened. We pinged off a non-committal email to our closest friends and immediate family saying we’d be getting married on the first Monday in September and they may or may not be invited depending on government restrictions, but could they please cancel all their plans anyway, just in case?

Planning a wedding is stressful at the best of times but planning one in under a month during a global pandemic came with its additional challenges. Venues who were treading the precarious waters of re-opening cancelled on us, holidays saw us lose guests to quarantine and – our new date falling on the first day back at school meant our teacher friends were out.

The register office told us readings and music were not likely to be permitted, that we weren’t allowed to walk down the aisle and that we’d have to sanitise our hands before the exchange of rings. It sounded every bit as dystopian as the Contagion life we were living.

Still, we were determined to make the most of it. I ordered 30 bespoke face masks and 30 miniature bottles of hand sanitiser. Luckily, both our outfits had been hanging in the wardrobe for some time, so that was one thing sorted; we ordered flowers from our original florist and checked that our photographer was available to capture the strangest of wedding days.

We were lucky to have snuck in there just days before government mandated wedding guest numbers were once again halved. Even if we hadn’t been, we’d still have gone ahead; there was only space for 18 guests to join us in the register office. And yet, it turned out to be exactly what we wanted.

