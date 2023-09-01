Rise in men paying thousands for ‘proposal planners’

proposal

Hopeful boyfriends are turning to proposal planners to arrange the perfect “Yes” moment, and spending thousands on engagement locations.

On average, aspiring grooms-to-be are spending between £2,000 and £2,500 to propose – but some are willing to pay as much as £165,000 for private venues.

One planning agency said demand for elaborate engagements has quadrupled since 2019 and another firm is turning down clients because of high demand.

Planners help choose venues, lighting, gifts and flowers, and many proposals include a photographer or videographer for social media.

Smaller weddings, which became the only option during the pandemic, are on the rise, leaving couples with more money to spend on lavish engagements.

Alisa Grabovaja, from planning agency The Proposers, which partners with The Shard and the Sky Garden in London, said more women and same-sex couples were contacting her for help, but it remains mainly men that are seeking out their services.

The company offers a Harry Potter engagement for £5,000, complete with treasure hunt and a personalised wand with the ring attached to it.

One of their clients splashed out £12,500 to recreate a McFly music video of Love Is Easy in order to ask his girlfriend to marry him in a theatre with their friends and family.

Another proposal, which saw a couple privately rent the entire Disneyland Paris park and project their faces onto the famous castle, cost £165,000.

Disneyland Paris is a popular destination for wedding proposals - CHRISTOPHE PETIT/Shutterstock

Shivani Kattri, founder of The Proposal Planners, said her team of four plan up to 50 proposals a month, with the most popular locations those with the best views.

The company helped Apprentice candidate Akshay Thakrar propose to the winner of the 2022 series, Harpreet Kaur, on a rooftop bar in central London with sparklers and a large LED sign.

Some of the firm’s most expensive proposals include hiring out helicopters and private jets.

The trend began during the pandemic when six people from different households were allowed to gather outside, as a fun way to celebrate the milestone.

“I’d say definitely in lockdown itself, the demand for people wanting to spend money on themselves and their partners increased massively,” Ms Kattri said.

“There’s an aspect of it being a romantic gesture, but there’s also an aspect of it being a trend, of, ‘Oh, so-and-so has had a big proposal, I also want to have a big proposal.’”

Amanda Brown, who co-founded The One Romance with her sister Tiffany a decade ago, said she’d seen a massive rise during the pandemic.

“We could do amazing experiences within rules and regulations with six people. Now it’s just exploded and we have a waitlist.”

She sees a maximum of four boyfriends a week in order to maintain her brand but says she could do at least one proposal every day.

The average British wedding cost more than £18,400 in 2022, according to the wedding planning website Hitched, with the price of venue hire alone coming in at £8,400.

Couples often face long waits to tie the knot, often needing to book venues and registrars a year in advance.

