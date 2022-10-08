All rise for the Judge: SW Parra commemorates Aaron Judge’s incredible home-run record

Aaron Judge broke a 61-year-old record last week when he hit his 62nd home run of the season for the New York Yankees. That eclipsed the former mark of 61, set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in 1961.

The new feat was proclaimed “Judgement Day” by the Yankees’ announcer. Fans turn parts of Yankee Stadium into a mock courtroom and say “Court is in session” in honor of Judge.

Judge’s played his college ball at Fresno State and is well remembered by the Red Wave.