Rise is Prosecco pilates during coronavirus pandemic as people look for ways to unwind

Whatever gets us through the coronavirus lockdown. (SWNS)

Fitness lovers who are also looking for a little light relief during the coronavirus pandemic are trying their hand at Prosecco pilates.

Much of the social side of exercise has been temporarily taken away due to COVID-19, so enjoying a little glass of bubbly while working out via video chat is filling a void for women all around the world.

The group is led by wine workout creator, Kelly Ravenscroft, 41, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.

The unusual exercise combo, which involves engaging your core whilst also sipping away at your Prosecco, is great for improving flexibility, muscle strength and balance, according to Ravenscroft.

We could get on board with this wine workout. (SWNS)

“Many women are doing regular Fitness Pilates workouts with me online each week, women still want to stay physically fit and mentally fit while in lockdown,” Ravenscroft explains.

But adding the fun element of a glass of Prosecco is a bit of light-hearted relief that many women need during the pandemic.

To take part in Prosecco pilates, all you need is a mat, a glass of Prosecco and a quiet place to relax.

Whether you’re a complete novice or have been practicing pilates for years, Ravenscroft’s class caters to everybody.

“I added a glass of Prosecco to our last class of the week as a way to relax and unwind.

“We were all in our pyjamas as well, so it was meant to be a way of connecting virtually with each other - as if we were having a drink at the end of class.”

Ravenscroft, who said she is “trying to bring a bit of normality to a very unreal situation” believes this will give people feeling a bit sluggish at the thought of an exercise class an extra little boost.

There are plenty of exercises to try, which include the likes of the ‘single leg extension’ routine.

This routine sees participants in Ravenscroft’s classes lying on their backs and engaging their core muscles as they extend one leg fully hovering just above the floor – all holding a glass of bubbly without spilling it, of course.

She has been a fitness instructor for ten years, but was forced to close all of her classes down because of COVID-19.

Ravenscroft is now teaching 200 women Prosecco pilates from the comfort of their own homes.

“Me and my mum enjoyed the class, mainly because it was an excuse to have a glass of Prosecco.

"It was lovely to know that everyone else who did the class was also doing the same,” Charlotte Ellis, one of Ravenscroft’s regular attendees said about the class.

We’ll drink to that.