Rise in hypothermia cases as pensioners can’t afford heating

The elderly need to heat their bedrooms to 18C to avoid hypothermia - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pensioners too scared to put the heating on are being hospitalised with hypothermia, health chiefs have said.

One hospital said it had seen a noticeable rise in elderly admissions following the cold snap.

Health chiefs at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in south Wales specifically blamed rising energy prices for the surge.

A spokesman said: “We are starting to see an increase in elderly people presenting with hypothermia.

“This is sadly due to the extremely freezing cold temperatures and the cost of living crisis with people afraid of the cost of putting their heating on.

“This difficult combination is now having a major impact on the health of some of the elderly vulnerable people across our communities.

“We urge everyone to check in on their elderly family, friends and neighbours this winter. Warm drinks, hot meals and wrapping up are vital.”

Hypothermia can happen when a person’s body temperature drops below 35C and elderly people are particularly vulnerable.

Guidance on the health board website says: “We know that this year, it’s more difficult to heat your home than ever before, but keeping warm can make a huge difference to keeping you well.

“If you’re not very mobile, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease, you should heat your home to at least 18C.

Keep the window closed

“Everyone should keep their bedroom at 18C all night if they can, and keep the bedroom window closed.

“To ensure your heating system is as efficient as possible, get it checked regularly by a qualified professional.

“If you’re under 65, healthy and active, you can safely have your home cooler than 18C, as long as you're comfortable.”

Christine Anne Smith, who lives in the hospital trust's catchment area in Newport, said: “I’m 70 and half my radiators are turned off, wearing several layers of clothes to keep warm. Heating costs and council tax take up 70 percent of my pension.

"I’m luckier than many with a small private pension but that makes my income taxable too.

“I should add that I am not in need of help but being a bit more careful than previously. There are many worse off who won’t even put their heating on.

“It’s not just pensioners but low earners too who are struggling. This shouldn’t be happening in a civilised society.”