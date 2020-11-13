The rise and fall of Dominic Cummings — and what comes next at No 10

Dominic Cummings is set to leave his position at the heart of Downing Street, but his swift rise to power and steady fall from grace marks one of the most incredible stories in British political history.

Friends and allies regard him — and he regards himself — as a maverick and visionary. Yet the man David Cameron once described as a “career psychopath” also accumulated a growing number of detractors and enemies during his time as Boris Johnson’s senior adviser.

One senior Downing Street official said that Mr Cummings would be “out of government” by Christmas — telling the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that he had “jumped because otherwise he would be pushed soon”.

Many Labour and Conservative MPs are glad to see him go. “Dominic Cummings has been one of the most malign influences on the British government in modern history,” said shadow justice secretary David Lammy. “His legacy is one of bullying, deception, hypocrisy and hubris.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps offered only begrudging praise on Friday morning, saying simply that “advisers come and go”. One unnamed Tory minister described his exit as “a lovely Christmas present”.

So how did this highly-unusual schemer — the farm-owning, gilet-wearing guerrilla insurgent who thought he could bring down the British establishment — assume such a key role at the heart of power? And what sort of agenda will replace the one-man movement at No 10 after he leaves?

Prior to masterminding the 2016 Brexit referendum vote, Cummings cut his teeth on the fringes of Tory party politics by working for the campaign against the UK joining the Euro. He then rose to prominence as Michael Gove’s special adviser at the Department for Education — where he railed against the civil service “blob”.

Having forged his reputation as a brilliant strategist on the successful Vote Leave campaign, he was able to bring a team of committed Brussels-haters with him to No 10 when Mr Johnson won power on a promise of getting Brexit done.

Despite the election success of December 2019 (the PM singled out his adviser for special praise in his victory speech) Mr Cummings had become a figure of hate for many Tory backbenchers. They never forgot the fact he described some of them as “thick” and “lazy”.

By the beginning of 2020 he had become a cartoonish public figure, having scorned Westminster’s accepted dress code with his low-slung jeans and scruffy jumpers.

Despite co-owning a farm, he took immense relish in awarding himself anti-establishment status, once telling reporters: “You guys should get outside London and talk to people who are not rich Remainers”.

Dominic Cummings often clashed with reporters

It was his lockdown adventures in the badlands of County Durham — the eyesight test trip to Barnard Castle at the beginning of April — which gained him true notoriety. Many Tories felt Mr Johnson’s failure to sack his strategist then was the moment public faith in the government’s handling of the pandemic began to ebb away.

Reports suggest it was Mr Cummings’ efforts to secure ongoing influence by appointing one of his own aides — Lee Cain or Cleo Watson — as chief of staff at Downing Street that proved his final undoing. Mr Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds is thought to have pushed hard against the move, viewing the arrival of Allegra Stratton as the government’s on-air spokesperson as a chance to create a new power base at No 10.

