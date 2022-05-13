Rise in Britons buying less food due to soaring cost of living

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·1 min read

The number of Britons buying less food due to soaring inflation has increased over the past month, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest survey found that 41% of adults reported cutting back on their grocery shop due to the rising costs.

The figure, taken from poll responses between April 27 and May 8, is an increase on the 39% in the previous survey, carried out earlier in April.

Around 88% of adults have reported a rise in their cost of living over the past month, the ONS said.

However, this represents a small decline after 91% of people highlighted increases in the previous survey.

The survey said the rising cost of living was primarily driven by more expensive food, with 92% of people reporting an increase in the price of their food shopping.

ONS data from last month showed that food inflation soared by 5.9% in March.

This is expected to jump even higher when the statistics body reveals the latest UK inflation figures next week.

Around 85% of Britons surveyed also highlighted increases to gas and electricity bills, with 79% saying fuel was more expensive over the period.

Almost six in 10 people – 58% – said they were most worried about the high cost of gas and electricity bills.

