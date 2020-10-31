Riqui Puig Left Out of Barcelona’s 21-Member Squad for the Match Against Deportivo Alaves, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona has announced the squad for the La Liga 2020-21 match against Alaves and the team left out the name of Riqui Puig from the 21-member squad. The youngster has been struggling with the poor form of late, but the coach of the team Ronald Koeman said that it was a purely technical decision. Koeman during the pre-match interview said that leaving out Puig is more of a technical decision as having a 23-member squad while travelling is too much for him. “The best thing is to travel with a maximum of 20 or 21. I prefer that there are players who train a very intense training in case I need them they are in good shape to play,” he said during the pre-match interview. Ronald Koeman Defends Antoine Griezmann’s Goalless Outing Against Juventus During Champions League 2020, Says ‘He Couldn’t Have Done Any Better’.

Antoine Griezmann who had been criticised severely for poor form has also made way into the squad. Barcelona enters into the game with a stunning 2-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League 2020-21. The team, however, lost to Real Madrid in the La Liga 2020-21 fixture. The Catalan Giants lost the game by 1-3 against Real Madrid. Barcelona has announced their squad on social media. Check out the tweet below:

The #AlavésBarça Squad

3 Piqué

5 Sergio

6 Aleñá

7 Griezmann

8 Pjanić

9 Braithwaite

10 Messi

11 O Dembélé

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

16 Pedri

17 Trincão

18 Jordi Alba

20 S Roberto

21 F de Jong

22 Ansu Fati

24 Junior

26 Iñaki Peña

29 Konrad

36 Arnau Tenas 🦾🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2020

The last time the two teams met each other in the La Liga 2019-20 match, Barcelona won the game by 5-0. The Catalan Giants are placed on number 12 of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. Check out the playing XI for both teams below:

Alaves: Pacheco; Navarro, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Mendez, Pina, Battaglia, Jota; Perez, Joselu

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Dembele, Pedri, Fati; Messi