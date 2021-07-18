Ripun Bora urges PM Modi for probe into MoS Home Pramanik's 'Bangladeshi' nationality

Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora (File Pic)

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha member and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi national.

In his letter, which was also posted on his Twitter handle, Boraclaimed that the reports in news channels showed that Pramanik was a Bangladeshi national.

"I am writing this letter to bring to your notice a very serious and sensitive matter regarding the citizenship and birthplace of Nisith Pramanik, the recently appointed Union Minister of State for Home affairs. As per the report published in news channel namely Barak Bangla, Republic TV Tripura and digital news namely India Today and Business Standard. Nisith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi National," he said.

Quoting the reports, the MP claimed that Pramanik's birthplace was Harinathpur under Palasbari police station in Gaibandha district of Bangladesh.

He added that the news channel further said that he showed his address as Cooch Behar in election papers by manipulation. "The channel also highlighted the Jubliant scenario, including a statement of his elder brother and some villagers of his native village in Bangladesh expressing their satisfaction on being appointed Nisith Pramanik as Union minister of State, MHA."

"If it is so, this is a very serious matter for the country, that a foreign national is appointed as Union Minister. Therefore, I urge upon you to conduct an enquiry about the actual birthplace and nationality of Nisith Pramanik in a most transparent way and clarify the whole issue as it creates confusion across the country," Bora added.

Pramanik took charge as MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs and MoS in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on July 8. (ANI)