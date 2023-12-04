‘Ripped away.’ Why was undefeated FSU snubbed from playoff? Florida leaders want answers

Florida’s elected officials, enraged that Florida State University was snubbed of a playoff spot, are now demanding answers.

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee awarded the last playoff slot to Alabama (12-1) instead of the undefeated Seminoles. According to Sports Illustrated, committee chairman Boo Corrigan said the decision was made after weighing the strength of the teams’ schedule and the impacts of star quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury.

Here’s what state leaders said when they shared their thoughts on X.

▪ Sen. Rick Scott announced that he will be demanding that the committee “answer as to how this decision was made and what led to this outcome.”

Like millions of college football fans, I was infuriated by the illogical decision to rob @FSUFootball of the chance to play in the @CFBPlayoff.



I’ll be demanding the committee answer as to how this decision was made and what led to this outcome. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 3, 2023

▪ Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t mention taking any action, but he did express sympathy for Florida State, writing: “What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.”

What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.



Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

▪ Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who’s a Florida State alum, shared a three-paragraph statement calling for an explanation. For Patronis, the Seminoles’ championship hopes were “ripped away by CORRUPT bureaucrats obviously colluding with ESPN and the SEC.”

Shameful decision by the @CFBPlayoff Committee. I DEMAND a full explanation. pic.twitter.com/h7xadQl0ge — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) December 3, 2023

▪ Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, posted that he was circulating a letter and will be filing a resolution condemning the NCAA. “This decision is about TV money, a corrupt decision for college athletics,” Moskowitz said.

I am circulating a letter and will be doing a resolution condemning @NCAAFootball @NCAA decision to leave @FSUFootball out of the playoffs. This decision is about TV money, a corrupt decision for college athletics. https://t.co/laQ2K3hWau — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) December 3, 2023

▪ State Sen. Corey Simon, who suited up for the Seminoles in the ‘90s, slammed the decision and stated: “ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed.”

The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again. ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow — Corey Simon (@csime90) December 3, 2023

▪ Rep. Byron Donalds, who represents parts of Southwest Florida and is a Florida State alum, didn’t say he would take any action over the decision but shared a list of reasons why he believes the “CFP committee is trash!”