Ripley Food, Art and Craft Festival supports local vendors

This year’s Ripley Food, Art and Craft Festival went off without a hitch and provided a welcome opportunity for residents to shop while supporting their local artisans and food producers.

The popular market was cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions, and vendors welcomed the chance to sell their goods once again. All public health protocols were followed to ensure the safety of both vendors and shoppers.

Besides the wide variety of items offered indoors, including jewelry, décor, crafts and more, a fresh vegetable stand was situated just outside the entranceway, offering the bounty of the land.

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent