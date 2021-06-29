RIP Pepper robot? SoftBank 'pauses' production

Pepper was one of the most high profile robots, making appearances at events around the world

Pepper, the friendly little humanoid robot that was launched to much fanfare back in 2014, looks as if it may be retired - for now at least.

Its maker, the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, confirmed to the BBC that production had been "paused for a while".

It would only start making the robot again "when it is needed", it said.

The firm is also slashing jobs at its global robotics operation in France, according to Reuters.

About half of the 330 jobs there will go, it reports.

According to Reuters, only 27,000 units were ever made

Pepper had gained attention as one of the first humanoid robots able to "read" emotions. It was promoted for use as both a home companion and in public places, such as shops and railway stations.

But despite some high profile appearances at conferences and events, it never really caught on as a commercial product. According to Reuters, only 27,000 units were ever made.

That was due in part to the $1,790 (£1,290) price tag. The 4ft, 62lb robot was mainly used as a research and educational tool for schools, colleges and universities.

Some of Pepper's other roles included: