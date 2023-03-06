Rip current strands surfers on rock — then passerby hears yelling, Oregon rescuers say

Daniella Segura
·1 min read
Screengrab from Pacific Northwest U.S. Coast Guard video

Two surfers were rescued after a passerby heard their yells and called 911, Oregon officials said.

Because of the strong rip current, the two men were unable to swim to shore on Sunday, March 5, at Indian Beach in Ecola State Park, the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District said in a news release.

After being separated from their boards, according to rescuers, the pair grabbed and climbed on a rock while awaiting rescue, the Pacific Northwest U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Cannon Beach Fire said one of its swimmers found the two and assessed their well-being.

Shortly after, the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted the men, who were not harmed, by helicopter and took them to Ecola State Park, rescuers said.

“Cannon Beach Fire would like to remind all visitors to pay attention to the tides and rip currents and familiarize yourself where rip currents are located and what to do if you’re caught in one,” the release said.

Ecola State Park is about 80 miles northwest of Portland.

What is a rip current?

Rip currents are “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water” that happen on the coasts of the U.S. and in the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About 100 people are killed by rip currents each year in the U.S., NOAA reported. Lifeguards rescue thousands of people from rip currents annually.

Experts say people can take steps to stay safe from rip currents, including:

  • Check the local water conditions before getting in.

  • Talk to a lifeguard at the beach about the conditions.

  • Only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present.

  • Don’t assume great weather means good swimming conditions.

