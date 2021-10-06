RIP Arvind Trivedi: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of Ramayan’s Lankesh

Popular TV actor and former MP Arvind Trivedi passed away in Mumbai on October 5. The 82-year-old veteran actor was not keeping and breathed his last due to a heart attack and multiple organ failure. As soon as this news broke online, many celebs mourned the loss of the actor. FYI, the deceased was popularly known for playing Raavan in Ramayan. Check out a few celeb reactions to the news below. Arvind Trivedi Dies at 82; Veteran Actor Was Popularly Known for Playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

