RIP Arvind Trivedi: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of Ramayan’s Lankesh

Popular TV actor and former MP Arvind Trivedi passed away in Mumbai on October 5. The 82-year-old veteran actor was not keeping and breathed his last due to a heart attack and multiple organ failure. As soon as this news broke online, many celebs mourned the loss of the actor. FYI, the deceased was popularly known for playing Raavan in Ramayan. Check out a few celeb reactions to the news below. Arvind Trivedi Dies at 82; Veteran Actor Was Popularly Known for Playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri

Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe😥 Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman ... 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/RtB1SgGNMh — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) October 6, 2021

Arun Govil

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।🙏💐 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

Dipika Chikhlia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family & near ones.

ॐ शांति !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4UOHPrvZEd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021

